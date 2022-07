Mickey Rooney Jr., the former Mickey Mouse Club star and eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has died. He was 77. The death was confirmed in a Facebook post by Paul Peterson, a friend and fellow Mousketeer. “Mickey Rooney Jr peacefully passed away this morning in Arizona,” Peterson wrote. “I first met Mickey, the oldest of nine siblings sired by his famous father when he and Timmy were hired by Disney to be Mouseketeers in 1955. [He] was tall and talented. He could sing, dance and act… and get in trouble. We three were fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse!”

