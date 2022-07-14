Bruised yet resilient, Marlins rally for another extra-inning win over Pirates

Miami Marlins second baseman Brian Anderson (15) got dump with a cooler of Gatorade by teammate Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) after hitting a two run walk-off triple during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot Park on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Marlins are beat up — quite literally in a couple of cases — with the All-Star break just three days away.

Need proof?

Just look at the left eye bruise Billy Hamilton sustained during a collision at the plate on Thursday afternoon or the piece of a tooth that went flying out of Miguel Rojas’ mouth after another collision at second base later in the contest.

And yet Miami found a way to salvage a four-game series split with the Pittsburgh Pirates and avoid losing ground in the playoff chase following a 3-2 comeback victory in 11 innings at loanDepot park.

Miami (43-45) picked up its second consecutive walk-off win in extra innings against Pittsburgh when Brian Anderson hit a two-run triple to the right-center field gap to score Jesus Aguilar and Avisail Garcia one pitch after Anderson was originally given first base on a hit-by-pitch that was overturned.

The Marlins could have gained more ground in the National League wild-card chase had they fared better this week against Pittsburgh, but an opportunity lies ahead with a potentially meaningful three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies starting Friday.

“Hanging in there, right?” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about and what we keep saying. Keep fighting until the break.”

For Anderson, it was redemption after an error at third base led to the Pirates tying the score at 1 in the eighth inning. Diego Castillo’s sharp liner down the line skipped off Anderson’s leg and under his glove before reaching the left-field corner. This allowed Yoshi Tsutsugo, who singled with two outs on the prior at-bat, to score from first.

It was the second time in less than a week that a defensive miscue by Anderson allowed a tying run to score in the eighth inning or later.

Anderson nearly didn’t get the opportunity after it appeared initially he was hit by a pitch by Pirates reliever Will Crowe. But after review, the call was overturned and ruled that it had hit Anderson’s bat for a foul ball resulting in a fortunate outcome for him and the Marlins.

“That was one of those where I couldn’t tell if it hit my hand guard. I couldn’t even tell what it hit but yeah, I was thankful to get an opportunity to come out there and and try to put the barrel on the ball,” Anderson said.

Ben Gamel’s one-out double to left off reliever Richard Bleier in the 11th scored Tsutsugo to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead. But the Marlins put runners on the corners when Garcia singled, setting up Anderson’s game-winner.

Braxton Garrett gave the Marlins a stellar start, striking out a career-best 11 batters over six scoreless innings. Garrett struck out the side in the sixth after flirting with danger in each of the first five innings, allowing at least one baserunner in each of those frames. Garrett threw a season-high 102 pitches, hit two batters and allowed two hits and two walks.

Over his past three starts, Garrett has allowed four earned runs over 19 innings (1.89 ERA), nine hits, four walks and struck out 18.

Garrett’s strikeouts were the third-most in a game by a Marlins starter this season behind Sandy Alcantara (14) and Jesus Luzardo (12).

“It was awesome. I got ahead often like I’ve been able to do recently and I thought my slider was a little sharper,” Garrett said. “When I throw it relaxed and early in the count and have my arm out on time, it’s always really good.”

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay (61) waits for the throw as Miami Marlins center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) runs to scores during the fifth inning of a baseball game at LoanDepot Park on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Marlins needed two players who didn’t even begin the day in their starting lineup — Hamilton and Joey Wendle — to put together their first run.

Hamilton made his second start as a Marlin after Jesus Sanchez was scratched just before the game due to a personal matter. He would later pinch hit in the eighth inning and replace Hamilton in center field from that point on. Wendle entered the game in the second inning after Jon Berti sustained a mild left-groin strain.

Hamilton sustained the bruise after colliding with Pirates catcher Jason Delay’s left leg on his slide into home in the fifth inning. Hamilton, who picked up his first hit since joining the Marlins on a single to left off former Miami pitcher Zach Thompson, was initially ruled out on the play, but the call was overturned after a Marlins challenge.

Hamilton hit his face, which was swollen and bruised postgame around his left cheekbone area, and his left shoulder, but said he didn’t think the latter would lead to any extended absence from playing.

“I’m making it. I’m sure I don’t look to good with this [on my face] but it’s something I had to do to come through for this team,” Hamilton said. “It’ll be fine by the time I get home.”

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Rojas lost a piece of a tooth when Pirates shortstop Oniel Cruz popped up at the end of his slide into second base and his helmet caught him in the mouth. A member of the team’s staff found the piece of the tooth that broke off when Rojas spun around after the hit occurred. Rojas went immediately to the dentist after leaving the game according to Mattingly.

▪ Berti sustained his injury stealing his 28th base of the season in the first inning. He finished the inning but was replaced by Wendle in the top of the second. Berti said he felt something around his left abductor area right after the play. Berti was listed as day-to-day.

▪ Reliever Anthony Bender (back) began a rehab assignment with the club’s Florida Complex League affiliate in Jupiter on Thursday. He threw a perfect first inning with three strikeouts. Bender, who has a 4.50 ERA in 14 innings (16 appearances) this season, has not pitched since May 18.