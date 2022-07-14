ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN Review: Luxury Design, Killer Astro

 4 days ago
While Sigma has a reputation for its Art line, it’s the I-series of lenses that always catch my interest for one main reason: metal. Like the others in the series, the new Sigma 20mm f2 DG DN is a prime lens with a beautiful metal barrel and a dedicated aperture ring....

Last Chance to Get Canon’s Best Flash on Discount!

Here’s your last chance! There is something about the Canon EL-1 that fascinates us. In our review, we said noted its innovations. The Canon Speedlite EL-1 uses a new Xenon flash tube. While other flashes get similar output at full power, the EL-1 can shoot down to 1/8192 power, where most flashes stop at 1/128 or 1/256. That allows the light to better blend with the ambient light in dim scenes, as well as creating a more seamless look when using as a fill flash. And right now, it’s enjoying a healthy discount, and so are other speedlights from Canon. Be sure to check them out and purchase one. These deals end July 3rd.
The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s Under $1,000

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Fujifilm camera not be marketed primarily with zoom lenses. But the Fujifilm XH2s is changing that. Every other Fujifilm camera I’ve seen has had a prime lens attached to it. However, features like animal autofocus and bird detection with the Fujifilm XH2s change things. So we’re rounding up the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2s. What’s more, we’ve used all of these. Check it out.
The Best Prime Lenses for the OM SYSTEM OM-1

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is a fantastic camera in so many different ways. It brings with it a ton of innovation that we haven’t seen in others on the market. Couple that with the great lens selection that’s available and you’ll be amazed at what it can do. Do you like prime lenses? Well, we’re selecting the best prime lenses for the OM-1. Take a look!
3 APS-C Camera Lenses with Professional Level Image Quality

The statement for years was that APS-C cameras and lenses can’t produce professional results. And even though some photographers still think that way, it’s been long debunked. APS-C camera lenses have improved in the same way that the camera sensors and processors have. So if you want better quality from your APS-C camera, then consider these lenses. We spent a lot of time reviewing these and we think you’ll like them.
DJI Mini 3 Pro Review. Small, Strong, and Spectacular

DJI’s Mini series encompasses hand-sized, beginner-friendly drones that are light enough not to require registration in the U.S. But, a small drone means a small camera — or does it? The DJI Mini 3 maintains the same weight as earlier mini models, yet incorporates a camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and an f1.7 lens. It even adds more obstacle avoidance sensors than the Mini 2. At $759, it incorporates more advanced photo features, yet a lower replacement cost in the event of a crash.
This Lens Is Amazing. Nikon Z 400mm F4.5 First Impressions

We’ve all seen the hype videos about the new Nikon Z 400mm f4.5. It’s sometimes challenging for the internet to get excited at what Nikon does compared to Canon and Sony. But trust me, this is one of the most fascinating Nikon lenses I’ve reviewed in the 13 years of running this website. When I picked it up attached to the Nikon Z9, I expected it to be super heavy, but it wasn’t. I didn’t use a strap with the camera setup but, even so, it shocked me at how lightweight it is. Combined with the price of around $3,299, I think the Nikon Z 400mm f4.5 will be the lens that wins bird photographers over to Nikon.
Panasonic GH6 Review: Amazing Video, But That’s It

Five years after the launch of the GH5, the Panasonic GH6 arrived in a hail of video features. But, while the Micro Four Thirds camera has a long list of options for videographers, Panasonic dubs the GH6 as a hybrid for shooting multiple media types. Besides the 5.7K video, the sensor was upgraded to the highest resolution of any Micro Four Thirds camera yet (25.2MP). Meanwhile, to reduce noise, Panasonic introduced something called Dynamic Range Boost.
3 Affordable Macro Lenses Photographers Love

If you’re looking for affordable macro lenses, you’re in the right spot. Want to shoot photos of your food? What about the watches you’ve collected? Well, know that you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get the beautiful photos you’re looking for. Dive in with us; this roundup will help you find what you need.
Give This Thing a Pancake! Nikon z30 First Impressions

If you’re like me, you’re still yearning for a good point-and-shoot camera to come out at an attractive price. And you also may not think the Japanese understand that concept anymore. Well, the Nikon z30 isn’t a point-and-shoot camera. But what it is is nearly the closest thing. Imagine something along the lines of the Sony a6600 if Nikon made it, with better durability, and only a bit of heft.
The Tamron Instant Savings Are Back! Check These Out!

Tamron’s Instant Savings are back now! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers who use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the hunt for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
The Best Pancake Lenses to Make Your Camera Small

No, Pancake lenses don’t go well with maple syrup. The pancake lens is a favorite of so many photographers who want to travel light. Mmmm, the pancake lens. It’s one of our favorite optics for any camera. Mount it to your mirrorless camera and the package will be small and lightweight. It’s hard to hate on the image quality when the feeling is this great. Luckily for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of different pancake lenses. So we dove into the old Reviews Index to figure out which ones are the best. Without further adieu, here’s the list.
APS-C Cameras Are More Exciting Than They Ever Were

APS-C hasn’t received much love over the past few years. The EF-M mount hasn’t seen any development in a long time. Sony, which used to be a big player there, has been focusing on Full Frame, bringing in an entry-level Full Frame (A7c) camera that cannibalizes their own flagship APS-C offering (A6600). It even became difficult to imagine a bright future when Sony halted the production of their ZV-E10 or A6400 in the chaos of the chip shortage. But things are starting to change.
Comments to the Editor. Findings With the Sony a7r IV

Generally speaking, I’m not the biggest fan of comments. People can be toxic at times when you and your staff work pretty hard to output content. That’s why I removed them from the site for a while. But sometimes, comments come from people who realize we’re human beings too. And instead of responding to them in our comments section, we had the idea to write full letters to them. Inspired by the Letters to the Editor in the New Yorker, we’re doing just that here.
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Street Photography

Personally speaking, I’d reach for an APS-C camera from Fujifilm for street photography. But lots of photographers only want to go for full-frame options. Guess what? We’ve tested loads of them for just that. So when we say that these are the best full frame cameras for street photography, we really mean it. You’re not going to find anything better than these. They’re the best balance of so many different things.
Is the Profoto A2 Really Worth $1,000?

Profoto has been hard at work redesigning its lineup with ultra-portability in mind. It has been exciting to watch them significantly scale back on bulk and weight with the newest wireless offerings. Today the company introduced the latest kid to enter the scene, the Profoto A2. It looks like a baby B10x and is about the size of a cup of coffee. As with most Profoto lighting, you can also expect to pay Profoto prices for this fun-sized 100ws light and remotes. Buying into this system starts at $995.
The Best Lenses Under $500 for Your Mirrorless Camera

The best lenses under $500 are probably the ones you already have. In fact, if you’ve used your camera for a while now, we’d be shocked if you didn’t pick these up. There are few things that make us happier than adding an affordable gem of a lens to your camera bag. And because we know that not everyone has over $1,000 to spare on their hobby or profession, we’re rounding up these little gems for you. Take a look, and dive in with us!
How to Handhold a Telephoto Lens for Better Wildlife Photography

It’s no secret that wildlife photography really requires a telephoto lenses. Some think those lenses can be big and cumbersome. But in recent years, that hasn’t been the case. These lenses have become much lighter and easier to manage. What’s more, it’s easier to handhold a telephoto lens for wildlife photography because of the tech inside. In this short tutorial, we’re going to talk about good practices and introduce you to some of that tech.
ATOLL Gives Your Valuable Lens a Precious Collar Ring

We’ve all done this: headed out to a fascinating outdoor location for sunset and shot some stunning photos in landscape orientation, using a sizeable ultra-wide lens. Then the thought pops up, “Hey, this would make a great photo in portrait mode too.” The problem is most amateur photographers don’t carry L-brackets. Your tripod ballhead isn’t always strong enough to hold the camera and a heavy lens in a vertical position inside the drop-notch. Try tightening every knob to the max, and you’ll still notice them giving way slowly during a long exposure. Taipei-based Silence Corner came out with a solution a couple of years ago. But their latest Kickstarter campaign for the ATOLL makes it easier and smoother to switch camera orientations easily. It’s sort of like a tripod collar ring for almost any lens.
How a Wedding Made Me Not Miss My DSLR

This is the story of how I was reminded that I do not miss the DSLR days, and how I am very happy mirrorless has arrived in full. A childhood friend of my companion got married last weekend and I found myself photographing her wedding, a little against my will. That story needs a bit of context first. My girlfriend was invited to a wedding. She could bring a +1 and, being the boyfriend, that ended up being me. Nothing special. During cocktails, the wedding photographer came down with some sort of food poisoning. She turned red and could barely stand on her feet. After a little bit of panic, my girlfriend had the great idea to remind everyone that her +1 happens to be a wedding photographer who can help out while the hired photographer rested in the back room.
Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special

Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
