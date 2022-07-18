How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: when, Home Run Derby and more

July is a special time for baseball fans as the MLB All-Star Game, aka the Midsummer Classic, returns for its 92nd year. These days it’s more than just the All-Star Game — it’s All-Star Week, with plenty of things to keep fans entertained.

There are four main events to watch for during the celebration: The 2022 Futures Game, the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Thanks to the various licensing deals MLB has in place across the different networks and streaming platforms, each event is on a different channel. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with a guide to how to watch each event.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2022 All-Star Game and all of the other exciting features of MLB All-Star Week.

2022 MLB All-Star Game

How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The marquee event of All-Star Week is the Midsummer Classic itself. The All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. You can catch all of the action starting at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Fox.

Fox is available through most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV , Hulu Plus Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

2022 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

This year’s All -Star Game rosters feature seasoned veterans and a host of newcomers making their ASG debut.

There have been some roster changes from the initial announcements after teams wrapped up the first half of the season on Sunday, July 17. We've made a note of the replacements and the players who have been replaced. You can find all of the changes and the full list of reserves here .

The starting lineups are listed below along with what appearance this is in the Midsummer Classic for reach in parentheses:

American League Starters

C — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (1st)

1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (2nd)

ADDED: 2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

3B — Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (2nd)

SS — Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (2nd)

OF — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (4th)

OF — Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (5th)

DH — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (2nd)

ADDED: OF — Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (will replace Trout as starting center fielder)

INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: OF — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (10th), 2B — Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (8th)

American League Pitchers

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics (1st)

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians (1st)

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees (1st)

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees (1st)

Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles (1st)

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays (1st)

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays (1st)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (2nd)

Martín Pérez, Texas Rangers (1st)

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers (2nd)

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros (1st)

ADDED: Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

ADDED: Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays

INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros (9th), Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees (5th)

National League Starters

C — Willson Contreras, Chicago White Sox (3rd)

1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (7th)

ADDED: 2B — Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

3B — Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (6th)

SS — Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers (2nd)

OF — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (3rd)

OF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (6th)

OF — Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants (2nd)

DH — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (7th, will not play)/William Contreras, Atlanta Braves (1st)

INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: 2B — Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins (1st)

National League Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins (2nd)

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates (1st)

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds (2nd)

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets (2nd)

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers (1st)

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (4th)

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals (1st)

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (9th)

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks (1st)

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres (1st)

ADDED: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

ADDED: Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves (1st), Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers (2nd)

2022 Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is one of the most entertaining events of All-Star Week, with MLB’s top sluggers swinging for the fences at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. This year's competition features seasoned veterans and newcomers looking to crush some balls and earn the title.

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera will call all the action.

Here's the breakdown of the participants and the first round brackets. Note: brackets were determined by the number of home runs as of July 13.

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (New York Mets) vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

No. 3 Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)

No. 4 Juan Soto (Washington Nationals) vs. No. 5 José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians)

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (Image credit: Getty UK)

Can any of the other competitors stop Pete Alonso from winning the Home Run Derby for the third straight time?

How to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby

ESPN is the home for all of the 2022 Home Run Derby action. The Home Run Derby takes place live from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, July 18, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

ESPN plans for six hours of derby-related programming available, starting with a special two-hour edition of Baseball Tonight at 4 pm ET. Broadcast live from LA, the show will feature host Kevin Connors and guests Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan, Kyle Peterson and Xavier Scruggs.

A Home Run Derby Statcast alternate viewing experience is going to be available on ESPN2. A special Statcast edition of Baseball Tonight with hosts Jason Benetti, Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello will kick off at 7:30 pm ET.

ESPN is a cable network provided by most cable subscription services, though always good to confirm yours carries the sports network. ESPN is also available through select live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

2022 Futures Game

The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game features the best and brightest prospects from across Major League Baseball. It’s a great way to highlight the young talent being developed in the Minor Leagues.

Some of the players highlighted in the game include Francisco Álvarez (Mets), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Jordan Walker (Cardinals) and Anthony Volpe (Yankees). You can view the complete lineup and rosters on the MLB site.

The broadcast team features Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, Jim Callis and A.J. Andrews.

How to watch the 2022 Futures Game

The 2022 Futures Game takes place on Saturday, July 16, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT from Dodgers Stadium. The game is available on Peacock and SiriusXM. The game will be replayed on MLB Network the following day, July 17, at 9 am ET.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament

With Los Angeles playing host to All-Star Week, there’s no question celebrities aplenty are going to be in attendance. However, the stars are coming out in full force for this year’s MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The eclectic mix of celebrities and athletes playing softball is a guaranteed good time no matter which team wins.

This year’s participants include Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu, Coi Leray, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lele Pons, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Ramos, Chloe Kim, Desus Nice, J.K. Simmons, Lauren Chamberlain, The Kid Mero, Action Bronson, Jerry Lorenzo, Guillermo Rodriguez, Natasha Watley, Jennie Finch, Hunter Pence, CC Sabathia, Andre Ethier and Shawn Green.

The broadcast team of Robert Flores and Lauren Gardner have the call for the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament

Celebrity Softball game immediately followed the 2022 Futures Game on Saturday, July 16, streaming live on Peacock , YouTube, Pluto TV , Bleacher Report and on MLB’s social media platforms. If you can’t watch live, you can catch the game on MLB Network on Monday, July 18, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

You can also watch a free, condensed version of the game on the MLB website here .

