ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: when, Home Run Derby and more

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

July is a special time for baseball fans as the MLB All-Star Game, aka the Midsummer Classic, returns for its 92nd year. These days it’s more than just the All-Star Game — it’s All-Star Week, with plenty of things to keep fans entertained.

There are four main events to watch for during the celebration: The 2022 Futures Game, the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Thanks to the various licensing deals MLB has in place across the different networks and streaming platforms, each event is on a different channel. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with a guide to how to watch each event.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2022 All-Star Game and all of the other exciting features of MLB All-Star Week.

2022 MLB All-Star Game

How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The marquee event of All-Star Week is the Midsummer Classic itself. The All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. You can catch all of the action starting at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Fox.

Fox is available through most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV , Hulu Plus Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

2022 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

This year’s All -Star Game rosters feature seasoned veterans and a host of newcomers making their ASG debut.

There have been some roster changes from the initial announcements after teams wrapped up the first half of the season on Sunday, July 17. We've made a note of the replacements and the players who have been replaced. You can find all of the changes and the full list of reserves here .

The starting lineups are listed below along with what appearance this is in the Midsummer Classic for reach in parentheses:

American League Starters

  • C — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (1st)
  • 1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (2nd)
  • ADDED: 2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians
  • 3B — Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (2nd)
  • SS — Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (2nd)
  • OF — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (4th)
  • OF — Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (5th)
  • DH — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (2nd)
  • ADDED: OF — Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (will replace Trout as starting center fielder)
  • INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: OF — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (10th), 2B — Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (8th)

American League Pitchers

  • Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics (1st)
  • Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians (1st)
  • Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees (1st)
  • Clay Holmes, New York Yankees (1st)
  • Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles (1st)
  • Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays (1st)
  • Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays (1st)
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (2nd)
  • Martín Pérez, Texas Rangers (1st)
  • Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers (2nd)
  • Framber Valdez, Houston Astros (1st)
  • ADDED: Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox
  • ADDED: Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays
  • INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros (9th), Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees (5th)

National League Starters

  • C — Willson Contreras, Chicago White Sox (3rd)
  • 1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (7th)
  • ADDED: 2B — Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
  • 3B — Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (6th)
  • SS — Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers (2nd)
  • OF — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (3rd)
  • OF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (6th)
  • OF — Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants (2nd)
  • DH — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (7th, will not play)/William Contreras, Atlanta Braves (1st)
  • INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: 2B — Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins (1st)

National League Pitchers

  • Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins (2nd)
  • David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates (1st)
  • Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds (2nd)
  • Edwin Díaz, New York Mets (2nd)
  • Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers (1st)
  • Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (4th)
  • Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals (1st)
  • Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (9th)
  • Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks (1st)
  • Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres (1st)
  • ADDED: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
  • ADDED: Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
  • INACTIVE players who were originally named to the All-Star roster: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves (1st), Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers (2nd)

2022 Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is one of the most entertaining events of All-Star Week, with MLB’s top sluggers swinging for the fences at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. This year's competition features seasoned veterans and newcomers looking to crush some balls and earn the title.

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera will call all the action.

Here's the breakdown of the participants and the first round brackets. Note: brackets were determined by the number of home runs as of July 13.

  • No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals)
  • No. 2 Pete Alonso (New York Mets) vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
  • No. 3 Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)
  • No. 4 Juan Soto (Washington Nationals) vs. No. 5 José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ch5y_0gfwmlZ900

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (Image credit: Getty UK)

Can any of the other competitors stop Pete Alonso from winning the Home Run Derby for the third straight time?

How to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby

ESPN is the home for all of the 2022 Home Run Derby action. The Home Run Derby takes place live from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, July 18, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

ESPN plans for six hours of derby-related programming available, starting with a special two-hour edition of Baseball Tonight at 4 pm ET. Broadcast live from LA, the show will feature host Kevin Connors and guests Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan, Kyle Peterson and Xavier Scruggs.

A Home Run Derby Statcast alternate viewing experience is going to be available on ESPN2. A special Statcast edition of Baseball Tonight with hosts Jason Benetti, Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello will kick off at 7:30 pm ET.

ESPN is a cable network provided by most cable subscription services, though always good to confirm yours carries the sports network. ESPN is also available through select live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

2022 Futures Game

The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game features the best and brightest prospects from across Major League Baseball. It’s a great way to highlight the young talent being developed in the Minor Leagues.

Some of the players highlighted in the game include Francisco Álvarez (Mets), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Jordan Walker (Cardinals) and Anthony Volpe (Yankees). You can view the complete lineup and rosters on the MLB site.

The broadcast team features Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, Jim Callis and A.J. Andrews.

How to watch the 2022 Futures Game

The 2022 Futures Game takes place on Saturday, July 16, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT from Dodgers Stadium. The game is available on Peacock and SiriusXM. The game will be replayed on MLB Network the following day, July 17, at 9 am ET.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament

With Los Angeles playing host to All-Star Week, there’s no question celebrities aplenty are going to be in attendance. However, the stars are coming out in full force for this year’s MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The eclectic mix of celebrities and athletes playing softball is a guaranteed good time no matter which team wins.

This year’s participants include Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu, Coi Leray, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lele Pons, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Ramos, Chloe Kim, Desus Nice, J.K. Simmons, Lauren Chamberlain, The Kid Mero, Action Bronson, Jerry Lorenzo, Guillermo Rodriguez, Natasha Watley, Jennie Finch, Hunter Pence, CC Sabathia, Andre Ethier and Shawn Green.

The broadcast team of Robert Flores and Lauren Gardner have the call for the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Tournament

Celebrity Softball game immediately followed the 2022 Futures Game on Saturday, July 16, streaming live on Peacock , YouTube, Pluto TV , Bleacher Report and on MLB’s social media platforms. If you can’t watch live, you can catch the game on MLB Network on Monday, July 18, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

You can also watch a free, condensed version of the game on the MLB website here .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Here are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups

The lineup cards for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game have been posted. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will lead off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium for the visiting American League, followed by MLB home run leader Aaron Judge and Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Here's...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from the Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star Week continues Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the top slugger will walk away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. The competition is the latest event in a jam-packed schedule leading up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The festivities kicked off this weekend, as baseball's best prospects dazzled in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game, followed by the 2022 MLB Draft beginning Sunday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Dodger Stadium

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it should be one for the books. In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League will look to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan are the starting pitchers for the game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Lele Pons
Person
Karl Ravech
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Natasha Watley
Person
Jessica Mendoza
Person
Pete Alonso
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Kershaw, Ohtani never stop competing

LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox All-Star Game Highlights: Anderson, Hendriks Help AL to Victory

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game and surrounding festivities are finally in the books. This year’s installment of the Midsummer Classic resulted in a 3-2 victory for the American League. The Chicago White Sox had two representatives in the 2022 All-Star Game: shortstop Tim Anderson and reliever Liam Hendriks. Here’s how they fared.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Baseball#Mlb All Star Game#Mlb Network#Baseball Tonight#The Home Run Derby#Hulu Plus Live Tv#Sling Tv
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

134
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy