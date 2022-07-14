Prime Day is over, but you can still shop competing sales at Walmart, Target and Nordstrom

Shop the best summer deals with these competing Prime Day sales at Walmart, Target, and more. Reviewed / Brooklinen / Anker / Sur la Table / Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over , but a number of stores are still running their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are still happening right now at Target , Samsung , Walmart , All-Clad , Lowe's and Best Buy .

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best Non-Amazon Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals you can still shop

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a major shopping event, and today it's competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed / Barefoot Dreams / North Face / Nike / Madewell

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Best Buy's competing Prime Day sales for top tech deals Reviewed / Sony / Google / Whirlpool / Nordictrack

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the kitchenware company's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals. Reviewed / All-Clad

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, and right now, the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is still competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some seriously sizzling deals. Just keep in mind, all sales are final.

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

Shop amazing savings with Samsung deals on smartphones, tablets, TVs and more. Reviewed / Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Get amazing savings during Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Lowe's competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Lowe's / GE / Samsung

Every home improvement DIY-er's elysium, Lowe's offers a competing Prime Day sale loaded with deals that include major discounts on hundreds of items, from tool kits to patio sets.

Lowe's savings

Shop Walmart's competing Prime Day sales for super deals. Reviewed / Beats by Dre / Gourmia / Ancestry / Michael Kors

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Shop the best Target Prime Day seals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig machines and more. Reviewed / Keurig / Anker / KitchenAid

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competition sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen essentials, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Discover deals on kitchen essentials, storage and more during Bed, Bath and Beyond's competing Prime Day sale. Bed, Bath and Beyond

If you're looking to shop for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or living room—basically your whole home—it's worth checking out one of our favorite retailers, which is running its Beyond Big Savings Event right now through tonight, July 14 . Score up to 50% off sale and clearance items; plus, if you sign up for the Welcome Rewards program, you can earn up to $100.

Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big Savings Event

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on tech with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / HP Pavilion

CDKeys : Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus

: Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus Dell : Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale

: Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale HP : Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale

: Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale Newegg : Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

Score sizzling deals on kitchen items with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed /Keurig / Our Place

All-Clad : Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale

Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale Atlas Coffee : Save 50% on your first coffee subscription

: Save 50% on your first coffee subscription Factor : Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF

: Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code Green Chef : Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef

: Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef HelloFresh : Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts

: Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts Made In Cookware : Save up to 30% off popular cookware

Save up to 30% off popular cookware Misfits Market: Get up to 40% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50

Get up to 40% off first box (up to $15) with code Our Place : Save 20% on select items, including the Always Pan, through July 19

Save 20% on select items, including the Always Pan, through July 19 Sur La Table : Save up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on home with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Shark / Overstock / Solo Stove

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event

: Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event HSN : Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale

: Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale Lowe's : Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more

: Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more Overstock : Shop the massive 72-hour home sale

: Shop the massive 72-hour home sale QVC : Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale

: Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale Shutterfly : Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA

: Get 20% off your entire order with the code Solo Stove : Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits

: Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits Wayfair : Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

Avocado : Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY

: Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code Brooklinen : Get 15% off site-wide when shopping the Surprise Savings Event

Get 15% off site-wide when shopping the Surprise Savings Event Casper : Save $600 on select mattresses

Save $600 on select mattresses Cocoon by Sealy : Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets

: Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets Cozy Earth : Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding

: Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding Leesa : Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

: Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases Nectar : Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included

: Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included Purple : Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo

: Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo Saatva : Save up to 12% on mattresses through July 14

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on fashion with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed / Bombas / Stod / Easymoc

Aerie : Get up to 40% off leggings

: Get up to 40% off leggings Athleta : Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale

: Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale Bombas : Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20

: Get 20% off your first order with code Coach : Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes

: Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 50% off frames with the Summer Clearance sale

Get up to 50% off frames with the Summer Clearance sale GlassesUSA : Get 65% off frames, plus free shipping

: Get 65% off frames, plus free shipping Huckberry : Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14

: Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14 Kate Spade : Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more

: Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more lululemon : Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section

: Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section Lulus : Get an extra 50% off sale styles

: Get an extra 50% off sale styles Macy's : It's Black Friday in July—find great markdowns

: It's Black Friday in July—find great markdowns Madewell : Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED

: Get up to 70% off clothing with the code Michael Kors : Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale

: Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale Nike : During Nike's Ultimate Sale, get an extra 20% off sale prices using the code READY20

: During Nike's Ultimate Sale, get an extra 20% off sale prices using the code REI : Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more

: Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more Saks Fifth Avenue : Save up to 70% off during Saks' Designer Sale. Plus, get an additional 20% off sale items if you spend $500 or more through July 14, using code ACTFAST20

: Save up to 70% off during Saks' Designer Sale. Plus, get an additional 20% off sale items if you spend $500 or more through July 14, using code Stuart Weitzman : Enjoy savings of up to 70% off sandals, sneakers and more

: Enjoy savings of up to 70% off sandals, sneakers and more Tory Burch : Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on pets gear with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Wild One

Chewy : Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.

: Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale. Wild One : Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on kids toys and clothes with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed / Shop Disney

Carter's : Get up to 70% off kids clothing and accessories during the summer clearance event

: Get up to 70% off kids clothing and accessories during the summer clearance event Hanna Andersson : Get up to 75% off kids and baby clothing, plus an extra 20% off Sur La Table

: Get up to 75% off kids and baby clothing, plus an extra 20% off Sur La Table Hatch Maternity : Get 50% off clothing during the summer sale

: Get 50% off clothing during the summer sale ShopDisney : Get up to 20% off site-wide with the code DISNEYPAL

