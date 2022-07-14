ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day is over, but you can still shop competing sales at Walmart, Target and Nordstrom

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth, Isabelle Kagan and Leigh Harrington, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2eo3_0gfwgkKK00
Shop the best summer deals with these competing Prime Day sales at Walmart, Target, and more. Reviewed / Brooklinen / Anker / Sur la Table / Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over , but a number of stores are still running their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are still happening right now at Target , Samsung , Walmart , All-Clad , Lowe's and Best Buy .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best Non-Amazon Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 110+ best lingering Prime Day deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals you can still shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXugv_0gfwgkKK00
Prime Day is over—these are the top 10 best deals you can still shop from competing retailers. Reviewed / Solo Stove / Bose / Caraway
  1. The Always Pan at Our Place for $116 (Save $29)
  2. Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 at Coach for $247.50 (Save $247.50)
  3. Ninja Professional XL Food Processor at Bed Bath & Beyond for $159.99 (Save $40)
  4. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $224)
  5. Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at Target for $179.99 (Save $50)
  6. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds at Walmart for $99.95 (Save $50)
  7. Caraway Cookware Set at Caraway for $395 (Save $150)
  8. Yukon Fire Pit at Solo Stove for $399.99 (Save $350)
  9. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas at Nordstrom for $129.90 (Save $58.10)
  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $2,599.99 (Save $400)

Nordstrom deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FMAw_0gfwgkKK00
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a major shopping event, and today it's competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed / Barefoot Dreams / North Face / Nike / Madewell

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Buy deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB2lj_0gfwgkKK00
Shop Best Buy's competing Prime Day sales for top tech deals Reviewed / Sony / Google / Whirlpool / Nordictrack

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

All-Clad deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHFCT_0gfwgkKK00
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the kitchenware company's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals. Reviewed / All-Clad

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, and right now, the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is still competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some seriously sizzling deals. Just keep in mind, all sales are final.

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

Samsung deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrjRe_0gfwgkKK00
Shop amazing savings with Samsung deals on smartphones, tablets, TVs and more. Reviewed / Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Lowe's deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFAEL_0gfwgkKK00
Get amazing savings during Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Lowe's competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Lowe's / GE / Samsung

Every home improvement DIY-er's elysium, Lowe's offers a competing Prime Day sale loaded with deals that include major discounts on hundreds of items, from tool kits to patio sets.

Lowe's savings

Walmart deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO2QU_0gfwgkKK00
Shop Walmart's competing Prime Day sales for super deals. Reviewed / Beats by Dre / Gourmia / Ancestry / Michael Kors

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Target deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyH62_0gfwgkKK00
Shop the best Target Prime Day seals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig machines and more. Reviewed / Keurig / Anker / KitchenAid

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competition sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen essentials, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yr6LJ_0gfwgkKK00
Discover deals on kitchen essentials, storage and more during Bed, Bath and Beyond's competing Prime Day sale. Bed, Bath and Beyond

If you're looking to shop for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or living room—basically your whole home—it's worth checking out one of our favorite retailers, which is running its Beyond Big Savings Event right now through tonight, July 14 . Score up to 50% off sale and clearance items; plus, if you sign up for the Welcome Rewards program, you can earn up to $100.

Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big Savings Event

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMlFr_0gfwgkKK00
Save big on tech with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / HP Pavilion
  • CDKeys : Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus
  • Dell : Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale
  • HP : Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale
  • Newegg : Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dA41d_0gfwgkKK00
Score sizzling deals on kitchen items with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed /Keurig / Our Place
  • All-Clad : Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale
  • Atlas Coffee : Save 50% on your first coffee subscription
  • Factor : Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF
  • Green Chef : Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef
  • HelloFresh : Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts
  • Made In Cookware : Save up to 30% off popular cookware
  • Misfits Market: Get up to 40% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50
  • Our Place : Save 20% on select items, including the Always Pan, through July 19
  • Sur La Table : Save up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jamiu_0gfwgkKK00
Save big on home with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Shark / Overstock / Solo Stove
  • Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event
  • HSN : Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale
  • Lowe's : Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more
  • Overstock : Shop the massive 72-hour home sale
  • QVC : Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale
  • Shutterfly : Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA
  • Solo Stove : Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits
  • Wayfair : Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

  • Avocado : Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY
  • Brooklinen : Get 15% off site-wide when shopping the Surprise Savings Event
  • Casper : Save $600 on select mattresses
  • Cocoon by Sealy : Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets
  • Cozy Earth : Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding
  • Leesa : Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases
  • Nectar : Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included
  • Purple : Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo
  • Saatva : Save up to 12% on mattresses through July 14

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxjsi_0gfwgkKK00
Save big on fashion with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed / Bombas / Stod / Easymoc
  • Aerie : Get up to 40% off leggings
  • Athleta : Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale
  • Bombas : Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20
  • Coach : Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes
  • EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 50% off frames with the Summer Clearance sale
  • GlassesUSA : Get 65% off frames, plus free shipping
  • Huckberry : Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14
  • Kate Spade : Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more
  • lululemon : Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section
  • Lulus : Get an extra 50% off sale styles
  • Macy's : It's Black Friday in July—find great markdowns
  • Madewell : Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED
  • Michael Kors : Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale
  • Nike : During Nike's Ultimate Sale, get an extra 20% off sale prices using the code READY20
  • REI : Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more
  • Saks Fifth Avenue : Save up to 70% off during Saks' Designer Sale. Plus, get an additional 20% off sale items if you spend $500 or more through July 14, using code ACTFAST20
  • Stuart Weitzman : Enjoy savings of up to 70% off sandals, sneakers and more
  • Tory Burch : Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJSab_0gfwgkKK00
Save big on pets gear with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Wild One
  • Chewy : Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
  • Wild One : Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oUqE_0gfwgkKK00
Save big on kids toys and clothes with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed / Shop Disney

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day is over, but you can still shop competing sales at Walmart, Target and Nordstrom

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

10 popular deals you can still grab post Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Amazon Prime Day has passed, Prime members can rest assured that there are still some great deals to snag. It can be hard to figure out what deals are still available, not to mention which ones are actually worth buying. To help you navigate the post-Prime Day world, we’ve rounded up the 10 most popular Prime Day deals that shoppers bought throughout the two-day event that you can still get you can get.
SHOPPING
People

All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
TODAY.com

25 discounts and freebies for National Ice Cream Day 2022

There are some treats we always want to celebrate. Frozen, sweet and delicious, ice cream is absolutely a favorite any time of the year. But, of course, even a classic favorite deserves its special day. Ice cream shops across the country are celebrating National Ice Cream Day (which is Sunday, July 17) in a big way this year. And what’s better than free ice cream on a hot Sunday afternoon?
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

All the Special Deals and Free Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and just like other food-related holidays, you can bet restaurants will have plenty of deals. Carvel, Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, and other ice cream chains all have offers, some of which will launch before Sunday. Summer isn't summer without an ice cream treat, so here's a look at the special deals you can get this year.
RESTAURANTS
ZDNet

Amazon's own 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

When Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, I started to keep my eyes peeled for the best deals. And none can beat this Amazon Fire 50" TV that's on sale for just $99. This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Clothing Shop#Walmart Target#Samsung#Non Amazon#Nordstrom Anniversary#Nike#Coach
Vox

Amazon executives have discussed ditching Amazon Basics to appease regulators

Amazon celebrated the biggest Prime Day in the sales event’s eight-year history early this week. But the event was followed just hours later by news of a series of major proposed changes to how Amazon does business in Europe aimed at settling accusations by regulators that Amazon engages in anti-competitive behavior.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Exclusive Look at Social Status' Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Collabs

James Whitner and his team over at the The Whitaker Group make it a strong point to give every one of their sneaker collaborations their undivided attention to ensure that every component of the rollout from the campaign imagery to the short films to the storytelling is on point. And next up on their agenda is the.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

Save up to $219 on cult-favorite Nuna car seats and strollers at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For new parents, keeping their little one smiling and safe is top of mind. Luckily, Nuna makes keeping your baby snug and secure easier than ever with it's line of cult-favorite car seats and strollers. Usually ringing up for a hefty price tag, you can take home these parenting essentials for less during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Popeyes Just Dropped a New Version of Its Biscuits

Popeyes has something new they appear to be testing out to customers at select locations, and it's not chicken. For those tired of the regular butter biscuit offer, there's another option available. Chewboom reports that Popeyes has been spotted selling a new Strawberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Biscuit includes a sweet and salty biscuit filled with strawberries and topped with a drizzle of icing, giving it more of a dessert feeling. It's currently being sold in the St. Louis, MO area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Wallets, Watches and More

On the hunt for the the best designer fashion sales summer has to offer? Luckily, to revamp your summer 2022 wardrobe, Michael Kors is holding a Sun and Sand Sale with can't-miss deals on handbags, shoes, and dresses. Michael Kors is offering up to 60% off select already-reduced items, including new additions to sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best shoe deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but it isn't the only big sale in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out our best touchscreen laptop deals, may we take a moment to introduce you to the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, Dell is currently offering this lightweight laptop at the incredible discounted price of $1,150, giving a total savings of $550. At this lower price, you don’t want to miss bringing this laptop home and allowing it totally change your workflow and your life.
COMPUTERS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

537K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy