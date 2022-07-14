ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintons interview Kim Kardashian, Steinem on Apple TV+ show

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months.

Apple TV+ said Thursday that “Gutsy” will debut on its service on Sept. 9.

In the eight-part series, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter also talk to Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others, Apple TV+ said.

The series is based on the Clintons’ book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” The Clintons’ new production company and Apple’s deal to produce the docuseries was announced last year, but now it is revealing the premiere date and list of interview subjects.

Related
Cinemablend

After Will Smith’s Slap, Wanda Sykes Reveals If She’d Host The Oscars Again

It’s been months but the events of this year’s Oscar night are still being discussed. The slap heard ‘round the world, when Will Smith struck Chris Rock, hasn’t gone away yet and isn’t likely to fade from conversation anytime soon. And while Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the show that night, seems to be indicating that she’s unlikely to host the show again, it doesn’t actually sound like the slap is much of a reason why.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Call Out Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Rude’ Comment to Joy Behar

If you’re a loyal watcher of The View, you know the one thing that keeps Whoopi Goldberg cranky is when she’s rushed by producers to go to break. So imagine being on a strange, temporary set. And said set is outdoors, near a Bahama beach, with a lively audience. That’s The View this week. You know you’re not in NYC anymore when you’re asked to do (checks notes) Flamingo Yoga.
TV & VIDEOS
State
New York State
Popculture

'Today' Show Hosts Received an Incredible Surprise Last Week

The fan-favorite faces of the Today Show were given an emotional surprise on a recent episode, leaving them with tears streaming. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin were all greeted by some faces from their past. The NBC crew for Today organized some surprises for...
TV SHOWS
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: ‘Phoebe Robinson On GMA’

Phoebe Robinson made a fun appearance on GMA the other morning. She was on to discuss her new tv series, Everything’s Trash. The Freeform series is based on the comedian, author and actress’ 2018 memoir, “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” She was on the show along with Wanda Sykes. I do plan on watching this series it looks super funny and she is a podcaster on the show talking about daily events, culture, dating and more! I will be tuned in, check out more pics and video clip inside…
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Steinem
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Wanda Sykes
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey's Dad Vernon Has Died

Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has passed away. News Channel 5, based in Nashville, reported on Saturday that Vernon died at the age of 88 after battling cancer. In addition to being known as the media mogul's father, Vernon also had a barber shop in East Nashville and worked as a city councilman.
NASHVILLE, TN
#State#Democratic
defpen

Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Sit Down With Kevin Hart In The Latest ‘Hart To Heart’ Trailer

Kevin Hart is returning with the second season of his critically-acclaimed talk show, Hart To Heart. After sitting down with the likes of Don Cheadle and O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Hart has put together a new slate of high-profile guests. This season, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Chris Rock and several others will sit down with the entertainment mogul.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Tyra Banks Returns to 'Dancing with the Stars' With a Surprise Co-Host

When Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+ this fall, it will be taking some familiar faces along for the ride!. Tyra Banks will be returning as host and executive producer for her third consecutive season, but this season, she will have a co-host with her in the ballroom. Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to the show in a new job.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Watch: "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut. Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner. The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

