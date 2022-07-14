Emergency crews respond to incident involving plane at Rostraver Airport

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to an incident involving a plane that left the runway at Rostraver Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Westmoreland County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS crews were called to the airport at 3:54 p.m.

According to Rostraver Central Fire Department, units responded to a twin-engine aircraft that left the runway while landing.

Fire crews contained a minor fuel leak from the aircraft.

One occupant was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group