Westmoreland County, PA

Emergency crews respond to incident involving plane at Rostraver Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOWjS_0gfwZ13n00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to an incident involving a plane that left the runway at Rostraver Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Westmoreland County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS crews were called to the airport at 3:54 p.m.

According to Rostraver Central Fire Department, units responded to a twin-engine aircraft that left the runway while landing.

Fire crews contained a minor fuel leak from the aircraft.

One occupant was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

