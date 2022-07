It’s safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the biggest fans of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders. On Instagram, NFL Throwback posted several highlight plays from Sanders’ career, showing the former Lions running back evading opponents on his way to touchdowns. After James saw it, he could help but react and heap praise on Sanders and what he was doing during his heyday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO