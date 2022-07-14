ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mitchell Trubisky will start, Steelers won't 'rush' Kenny Pickett

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is expected to be the starter going into the season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Back in June, ESPN's Brooke Pryor named Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 over backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. Since that time, a handful of others, including Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward, have either suggested or openly said Trubisky has an advantage in any competition between the three heading into training camp.

According to Josh Carney of Steelers Depot, Pryor again touched upon the subject during a Thursday appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" and repeated that the job is Trubisky's to lose.

"From the conversations that I've had with the organization, I believe that Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starting quarterback," Pryor explained. "He's kind of the starting quarterback until further notice. And that's also based on what I saw in OTAs and minicamp."

Pickett spent springtime workouts as third on the Pittsburgh depth chart.

"Mitch Trubisky has taken first-team reps every single time," Pryor continued. "Mason Rudolph second, Kenny Pickett third. They're trying to be methodical in the way they bring Kenny Pickett along, but they're not gonna rush him. They don't have a bad option in Mitch Trubisky to start and he doesn't have to be the one to take them to the playoffs."

Insiders close to the Steelers are doing all they can to inform fans that Rudolph is closer to playing in September than Pickett as of the middle of July.

