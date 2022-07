You might be reading the headline and going, "What in the world?..." but believe it or not, this guy's car almost caught on fire because the weather was too hot! It happened to a driver in Idaho when a bottle of water that he left in his car on a hot day reportedly heated up to 213 degrees. It actually burned a couple of holes in the seat of his car (there's a video below)! While this story sounds like something out of the Idaho Twilight Zone, something like that could likely happen to someone here in Washington state, too, if we're not careful enough.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO