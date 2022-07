Two-thirds of Americans are worried about climate change, according to a recent survey from Yale and Meta, but only a small fraction of those people say that they’re pushing for climate action. It’s easy to feel paralyzed by the enormity of the problem and not know where to begin—and to feel powerless as an individual at a time when the Supreme Court just made it harder for the EPA to regulate emissions, the federal government is slow to act, and the impacts of climate change are already obvious, from extreme heat to floods and wildfires. But a new book, The Big Fix, outlines what changes can help emissions drop fastest, and the practical steps you can take to make those changes happen.

