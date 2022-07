Clearwater’s Heritage Days, an annual event held the first weekend in August and eagerly looked forward to by local residents, has been postponed this year. “As of July 7, 2022, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the festival due to delays we have encountered behind the scenes,” said Kait Vrchota, event organizer. “We plan to see what we can do in the next couple of months.”

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO