(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by the Minnesota Farmers Union). Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) is tickled to announce its Pork Schnitzel sandwich, available at the Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop at the corner of Dan Patch and Cosgrove, is one of the 38 foods on the 2022 Minnesota State Fair New Foods List.

