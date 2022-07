There isn't a player in the Class of 2024 rated higher than quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to Ohio State back in May. Soon, he’ll head into a lucrative era of college football because of name, image and likeness (NIL). In light of that, his father, Dominic, was not shy about tapping into resources. The older Raiola reached out to Cooper Manning, who is going through similar with top-rated son and Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning, to establish what CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd described as a “blueprint" for NIL strategies.

