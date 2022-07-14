‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect again today for what is going to be potentially the hottest day since before the turn of the millennium here in Lawton. Highs today are expected to reach 114°, with feels-like temps up to 118°! To put this day in perspective, there are only four days in recorded history here in Lawton that have reached or gone above 114°. Those days are: 6/28/1994, 7/4/1980, 8/11/1936, and 7/19/1936 (exactly 86 years ago on this day!). August 11, 1936 holds the record for the hottest day ever recorded in Lawton, reaching 115°. Not even 2011 can hold that kind of accolade, despite how brutal that summer was.

LAWTON, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO