ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

kswo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. Student volunteers at Comanche County Memorial Hospital this summer got to see an area of the hospital many people haven’t seen...

www.kswo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Outside workers take precautions in the heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting work early, drinking plenty of water and constant breaks are what people who work outside are doing to stay cool. In this line of work, there are deadlines to meet, and whether hot or cold, the work has to be done. Adres Olivo owns Waterstone...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Greer County Fire

Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears. Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in Lawton on Tuesday for those who need assistance beating the heat. Center for Creative Living to hold Indian Taco fundraiser on Tuesday. Updated: 24...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Heat-related injuries on the rise due to extreme temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local Emergency Medical Technicians had their hands full responding to heat-related calls over the weekend. As health officials continue to see large numbers of residents going to the Emergency room with heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and extreme dehydration. They are all giving the same warning: if...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Comanche County, OK
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Lawton, OK
Health
Charlotte, NC
Health
Comanche County, OK
Health
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
kswo.com

DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a spellbinding musical and visual performance from groups hoping to compete in the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis this August. Due to on going high temperatures across the area, officials announced...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton first responders support Oklahoma Blood Institute at Boots and Badges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire and Police Departments engaged in some friendly competition at Boots and Badges Saturday, in support of the Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is always in short supply so it’s a lot of fun anytime we can get together with our police department and have a boots and badges blood drive,” said Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in Lawton on Tuesday for those who need assistance beating the heat. The cooling station will be located at the First Baptist Church in Lawton at 5th and B Ave. starting at 10...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today outside of Waurika’s Livestock commission company farmers and ranchers were lined up along the highway to sell their cattle, due to this summer’s triple-digit weather. Though Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers experience a drought every year, they said this year is extreme; with ponds...
WAURIKA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Volunteers#Covid#Cdt Student#The Lawton Farmers Market
kswo.com

Firefighters battle large grassfire near Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a large grassfire northeast of Duncan and East of Clear Creek, as fire dangers continue to build across Texoma. We don’t have a lot of details at this time, but we do know the fire was located near the intersection of Lawler and Anderson.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Life Ready Center hosts Engineering Exploration Summer Camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted an Engineering Exploration Summer Camp, in partnership with OSU and the McMahon Foundation. The Summer Camp, which is designed for sixth through eight graders, explored the Engineering Design process, Engineering Disciplines, and had the kids complete challenges to promote valuable skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Parks Jones Realty Report 7/19/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home owners weekly updates on the Real Estate Market, to make sure you stay informed before making the big move. Here are the current Market Numbers. The number of active residential properties in Lawton...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kswo.com

Lawton’s First Baptist Church hosts cooling site

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cooling station at Lawton First Baptist Church is open to anyone who will be outside today whether that is workers, people without air conditioning or the homeless. They opened up at 10 a.m. and will remain open until dark. Clint Langford, the director for Comanche...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Water Conservation Alert issued in Cotton County Rural Water District 2

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County Rural Water District 2, which also serves part of south central Comanche County, has announced a water conservation alert, due to the increase in drought conditions. Residents living in the district 2 have been asked to keep from excessively watering their lawns, filling...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill holds Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Charter

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill welcomed Colonel John Redford, as he took over the position of Director for the Army Capability Manager of the Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in a special Change of Charter ceremony. Colonel Redford has only visited Lawton twice in the past, making this his...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Power is asking its residents to conserve power over the next few days after their supplier issued a Conservative Operations Advisory. The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area. Conservative Operations Advisories do not require the public to conserve energy, but Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County fire chief and a firefighter escaped with their lives while battling a massive fire over the weekend. They’re hoping the community will help contribute to a new brush truck for New Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Eric Lopez and one of...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Hottest day in decades with potential record-breaking temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect again today for what is going to be potentially the hottest day since before the turn of the millennium here in Lawton. Highs today are expected to reach 114°, with feels-like temps up to 118°! To put this day in perspective, there are only four days in recorded history here in Lawton that have reached or gone above 114°. Those days are: 6/28/1994, 7/4/1980, 8/11/1936, and 7/19/1936 (exactly 86 years ago on this day!). August 11, 1936 holds the record for the hottest day ever recorded in Lawton, reaching 115°. Not even 2011 can hold that kind of accolade, despite how brutal that summer was.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Multiple Fire crews called to battle grassfire south of Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a grassfire in western Comanche County, after it spread quickly. The fire began a little after 2 p.m., about four miles south of Cache near Quanah road and southwest Coombs. Cache, Indiahoma, Pecan Creek, and Comanche Nation...
CACHE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy