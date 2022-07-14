‘Learning is a lifelong journey’ – Indian Country Today

Ever taken a walking meeting? Try a weeding meeting! Chat with folks or enjoy some quiet time. Everyone can use a stretch break, fresh, sunshine and time spent with plants. The UW-Green Bay Sustainability Office will be restoring the central green roof beds at the Student Services plaza (pictured above) — this will involve weeding, laying gravel and planting succulents. Many hands make light work! Sign up for as many slots as you want. Even 15 minutes is a huge help! Work will occur Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22. Times vary.
