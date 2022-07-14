ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

‘Learning is a lifelong journey’ – Indian Country Today

By Jena Richter Landers
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

They crossed the stage one by one to collect a diploma like no other – the nation’s first-ever doctoral degree in First Nations Education. After studying Indigenous issues, conducting oral...

news.uwgb.edu

uwgb.edu

Wild Rice, Watershed Restoration and Hands-on High School Learning – Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin

In May 2022, UW-Green Bay staff and students hosted a series of field trips to L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico, Wis., where teachers and more than 100 students transplanted their plants as part of a wetland restoration effort. In addition, students learned about freshwater turtles and met a painted turtle education ambassador, participated in a nature walk, and engaged in an interactive activity with Atlas Science Center staff to simulate the environmental and economic impacts of invasive species.
SUAMICO, WI
uwgb.edu

July 18, 2022

Prep and Plant on Student Services Plaza with Sustainability Office. Ever taken a walking meeting? Try a weeding meeting! Chat with folks or enjoy some quiet time. Everyone can use a stretch break, fresh, sunshine and time spent with plants. The UW-Green Bay Sustainability Office will... UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning...
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Asst. Prof. Cherry weighs in: Your brain may be sabotaging your financial or career success

If you grew up in a wealthy household, you might be just as self-constrained by the social expectations of your family and peers, says Preston Cherry, an assistant professor of personal financial planning at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. For instance, you might feel drawn to a small school or community college that particularly excels in a field that you want to study — but your social upbringing might dissuade you from it.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Prep and Plant on Student Services Plaza with Sustainability Office

Ever taken a walking meeting? Try a weeding meeting! Chat with folks or enjoy some quiet time. Everyone can use a stretch break, fresh, sunshine and time spent with plants. The UW-Green Bay Sustainability Office will be restoring the central green roof beds at the Student Services plaza (pictured above) — this will involve weeding, laying gravel and planting succulents. Many hands make light work! Sign up for as many slots as you want. Even 15 minutes is a huge help! Work will occur Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22. Times vary.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Follow the photographers

UW-Green Bay News content is often supported by the work of UW-Green Bay Marketing and University Communication’s two talented photographers and videographers. If you are looking to get more photos and videos from the duo of Dan Moore (Communication and Arts) ’00 and Sue Pischke, follow their respective Instagram accounts:
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays at The Weidner Friday, December 2

Green Bay, Wis. – Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
GREEN BAY, WI

