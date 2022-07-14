ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Graham Moves to Quash Subpoena from Georgia Grand Jury

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is aiming to quash his subpoena for his testimony before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating former President Trump’s efforts to...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Law & Crime

Lindsey Graham Wants Fight over Georgia Subpoena Moved to South Carolina, Claims He’s ‘Immune’ from Testifying as a Senator

On the same day a Georgia judge ordered him to testify at a special grand jury investigation, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham jockeyed to move his subpoena fight to South Carolina. The Donald Trump loyalist argues that forcing him to cross the border to the Peach State for weeks to help investigate the former president will interfere with his duties as a senator.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Associated Press

Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several Georgia Republicans already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Georgia Grand
Mother Jones

Jim Bopp Wants to Force Pregnant 10-Year-Olds to Give Birth. He’s Also Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Lawyer.

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Far-right provocateur Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) managed to survive a legal challenge to her re-election bid earlier this year, but the cost was high—literally. According to the Greene campaign’s most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, she spent more than $300,000 on legal fees over the last few months. The lion’s share of that money went to the law firm of Jim Bopp, a high-profile anti-abortion attorney who on Thursday caused a firestorm by reportedly suggesting that a 10-year old rape victim who travelled to Indiana for an abortion should have instead given birth.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Clarence Thomas, Jan. 6 and a tipping point for Supreme Court ethics

As the Roe decision ricochets through America, further eroding the idea that we live under the rule of law and not raw politics, we must also ask a more fundamental question: Can the U.S. Supreme Court do anything to pull back from the brink of a full-on slide into pure partisanship? Already reeling from the leaked Roe draft opinion earlier this spring, public confidence in the court, with the release of the final decision, has dropped to all-time lows, undermining the legitimacy of a core institutional pillar of American democracy — now itself under siege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Warnock collects $17.2M, Walker $6.2M in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Herschel Walker’s $6.2 million in fundraising looked impressive when unveiled Wednesday, until Democrat Raphael Warnock rolled out his $17.2 million total a half-hour later. The dueling Senate campaign numbers underlined two truths. Georgia is again going to be one of the most expensive races to run for office in 2022, and Democrats are building a strong fundraising advantage. Like Warnock, Democrat Stacey Abrams heavily outraised incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the race for governor, collecting almost $50 million compared to the $31 million Kemp has brought in over a longer period. Abrams and Warnock plan to run closely linked campaigns, echoing many of the same themes. Warnock is one of several Democratic Senate incumbents in swing states who is trying to cling to their seat amid President Joe Biden’s deep unpopularity. Republicans had long dominated statewide races until Georgia helped elect Biden to the presidency and enabled Democrats to control the Senate by electing Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy