Maui County, HI

Molokai Homesteader Appointed New Ag Director

By Catherine Cluett Pactol
themolokaidispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolokai’s Kali Arce is the mayor’s appointee for the new Maui County Department of Agriculture. Arce, a Hawaiian homesteader who has been working in a variety of agriculture and conservation positions for over 30 years, will lead the department, pending confirmation by the Maui County Council. “I...

