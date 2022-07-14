ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HKWI_0gfvH0g700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQeqg_0gfvH0g700

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was seen leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCfxl_0gfvH0g700

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer recently added author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book,
My Name is a Story . Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HelloBeautiful (@hellobeautiful)

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

DON’T MISS…

Black Don’t Crack: Ashanti’s Beaming Smile And Glowing Skin Confuses Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, And Gray Rizzy

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Ashanti Celebrates 20 Years Of Music At HelloBeautiful Interludes Live

15 Fab Style Moments From Ashanti That Live Rent Free In Our Head

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

BET Awards 2022: Marsai Martin Dazzles In A Custom Dolce & Gabbana Diamond Embellished Dress!

Marsai Martin looked like a million bucks as she walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday (June 26). Styled by Bryon Javar, the actress and producer appeared on the red carpet donning a spaghetti strap dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Keep scrolling to see the fabulous fringe and diamond embellishments on the custom look, which she paired with matching silver sandals!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloBeautiful

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!. Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Turned Couture Week Into Her Fashion Playground

Just hours after Kim Kardashian made a surprise cameo in Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture presentation earlier this week (alongside celebrities like Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman), the star attended a dinner in celebration of the label wearing an equally-dazzling look. She wore a long, black Balenciaga sequin gown complete with a futuristic face shield that channeled one of those creatures in Alien. Sure, the look is a tad outlandish for everyday—but this is couture week! The star understood the assignment when it comes to one of fashion’s biggest events of the year, which is to embrace irreverence and risk-taking clothes. She did exactly this all week long.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Music#Long Island#D G
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Sparkling Sequin & Fringe Jumpsuit With Pointy Shoes at Balenciaga Afterparty

Click here to read the full article. After getting the first look at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week, which Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid all walked in. Tracee Ellis Ross pulled out another head-turning outfit for the luxury label’s exclusive afterparty. In the last few years, Balenciaga’s artistic director Demna has carefully curated an ongoing dinner party of celebrity brand ambassadors as an essential part of the brand’s populist world-building. Ross made a sparkling statement as she arrived at the venue in Paris. The “Girlfriend” actress posed for photos in a sequin...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Brings Business-Casual Dressing to ‘Moonhaven’ Red Carpet in Blazer, Jeans & Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordin Sparks look casual, yet polished on the red carpet. The “No Air” singer hit the premiere of AMC+ new series “Moonhaven” on Tuesday night in LA. The new sci-fi show hits the streaming service on July 7. The show follows a colony of humans who transformed a piece of the moon into a lush paradise after Earth has become almost uninhabitable. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer and Kadeem Hardison...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious. “The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules. The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Styles Crop Top, Baggy Jeans and Pointy Shoes After Walking in Balenciaga Couture Show

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid showed off her street style smarts following her latest fashion show. The model stepped out after walking for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris earlier today. She hit the runway with other well-known faces including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, as well as models like Naomi Campbell. Not only was the runway star-studded, but the front row was as well, with guests including Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and more. On the runway, Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow, paired with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kacey Musgraves Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Twist in Denim Corset Top and Matching Jeans

Kacey Musgraves styled double denim for her latest performance. The “Slow Burn” singer took to the stage at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on Saturday. While she headlined, many other country and Americana artists like Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Orville Peck and more also performed at the festival over the weekend. While on stage, Musgraves took a spin on the infamous Canadian tuxedo, otherwise known as an all-denim look. She paired a medium wash denim corset top with matching high-waisted, baggy jeans. Each piece was covered in an acid-wash print giving the look a bit more interest. She added a necklace but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.
PASADENA, CA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

505
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy