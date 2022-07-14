Where’s Shane? Mark Arts open enrollment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to get out and sweat. But we’re not talking about the sweltering temperatures outside. This morning, Shane Konicki was indoors at Central Standard Brewing for Barre and Brews!. This fun pop up event will have you lifting, toning, and burning while being...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Going to the beach is a summer staple for millions of Americans. The Sun Ninja promises its sand-free beach blanket keeps you from taking the sand home with you. We put it to the test it this week’s Does It Work.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s no secret gas prices are high- so today we’re out at Subaru of Wichita to get the tips on how to get the most out of your tank of gas. Whether it’s your air filter or getting rid of the extra load, we’ll hopefully help you save a little money this morning.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nordstrom Rack is coming to Bradley Fair in east Wichita. Jennifer Strong, a spokesperson for Bradley Fair, confirmed that the discount department store will be located east of Trader Joe’s in the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond. Strong said construction and preparations...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools and the city’s public library teamed up to expand students’ learning-material access. At the end of this month, parents of middle-and-high-school students will be able to “opt in” for a Wichita Public Library eCard. Students will get a card...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KWCH) - Mary Alice Hoss-Jones, the grandmother of Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, said Ava and her mother, Amy Jones, are breathing on their own more than a week after being struck as pedestrians on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary Alice is the mother of Trey Jones,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers. Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichita radio personality shared his story after he said he was sexually harassed in the workplace by a well-known fellow DJ on 93.5 FM. Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News learned Greg “The Hitman” Williams has been taken off the air as the station investigates.
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Prairie Creek Elementary School will return to the building at the beginning of the school year. The school was heavily damaged by a tornado on April 29, 2022. The Andover school district said construction has moved along faster than expected, and students should be back in the classroom by the first day of class.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a Wichita firefighter is physically okay, but now without a home following a Thursday night fire. Jeremy Kuffler was on-duty with the Wichita Fire Department when the call at his home went out. His wife, Chasity and two children, Braxton and Addison also were not home when the fire started, but the family’s three dogs were inside.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the midst of a heat wave here in Kansas, we may see some temporary relief from a front dropping in over the weekend. Scattered storms will develop and move across mainly central and northern Kansas, but even a few storms could push into south central Kansas into the overnight hours.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story generating a lot of conversation in Wichita: A longtime, well-known radio personally was off the air Friday morning during his regular time slot and is under investigation after a claim of sexual harassment in the workplace. Greg “The Hitman” Williams denies the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will get even hotter on Friday with much of Kansas likely seeing highs well above 100 degrees, so please exercise caution if working outdoors in the hottest hours of the day. Skies will be mostly clear to start the day, then with sunshine in the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted for first-degree murder out of Colorado may be headed to Wichita. The Pueblo Police Department said a warrant was issued for Tyler Jordan Mitchell on July 13. Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old woman. Mitchell is a...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a barrier, and being ejected off an overpass in S. Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca around 1:00...
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - As inflation drives up prices, retailer are facing another issue: too much merchandise. Major retailers are beginning to mark down prices on some items, but are also unloading those extra items to overstock businesses. In Derby, Bullseye Bins is one of several local liquidation stores that...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of thousands of Kansans will vote in the August 2 primary election in Kansas. Roughly 330,000 people in Sedgwick County are registered to vote in the upcoming election and some voters have already filled out their advanced mail-in ballots. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo...
