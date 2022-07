Matt Campbell was content to bide his time until he found the right moment to move into the lead of the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn. Campbell, who won the pole on Friday, lost the lead during the first round of pit stops of Saturday’s two-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship contest. But once the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R found its way back to the front of the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) field, it showed unmatched speed.

