TROY – On Wednesday, July 20th, Rockin’ On The River at The Waterfront kicks off with Troy rock trio Super 400 headlining the return of one of the Capital Region’s best and longest-running outdoor music series. Known far and wide for telekinetic jams and big love, Super 400 have graced the Rockin’ On The River stage many times since their formation in 1996, and are the perfect choice to play the first show in the series since 2019. To open the show, Tommy Love will join with Super 400 to form Blue Machine.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO