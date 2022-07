On Sunday, July 17 from 7pm to 11pm, head over to Promenade Park for the free “All R&B All Night” Park Jam. This event is hosted by “Cuntry,” a hip hop artist based out of Toledo. There will be food trucks from all over the area, live music, a 360 photo booth, live roller skating, and other vendors. This event is all about a safe, fun night of music, food, and great times, and is also for a good cause— collecting donations for the area’s homeless population.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO