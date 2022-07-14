ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's president rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi's offer to resign

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ROME — Italian Premier Mario Draghi offered to step down Thursday after a populist coalition ally refused to support a key government bill, but the nation's president rejected the resignation, telling Draghi to see if he can still find a majority in Parliament willing to support him. Draghi's...

