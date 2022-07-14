Heading to the World Series

Vice-chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter has been working hard on the planned contract extension for Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco, though he has had few face-to-face dealings with the skipper on the matter. That's because Bianco has been out of town since his Rebels won the 2022 College World Series, bringing home Ole Miss' first ever national championship in baseball.
At least in theory, the Ole Miss Rebels football schedule starts with some "warmup" games before things get real in the back half. The Rebels open with home dates against Troy, Central Arkansas and Tulsa with a road game against Georgia Tech sprinkled in the middle. Ole Miss will likely be favored in all four of these games if everything goes according to plan, but once those four games are gone, things start to get challenging for the Rebels on paper.
Photo: Hannah Grace Crain, Hernando, 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality (center) is joined by: Ellis Ann Jackson, Starkville, first alternate; Aubree Dillon, Madison County, second alternate; Katherine Bishop, Pike County, third alternate; and Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, Magee, fourth alternate. (Miss Mississippi Hospitality Facebook) A big night for Hannah Grace Crain Saturday...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after the community rallied around her family, following the death of her mother, to make her sister’s first birthday special. For Chloe Sexton, baking is not just a hobby. It’s a passion that helped open doors for her. “I have 1.8 million TikTok […]
When you think of places to visit in Tennessee, Nashville may be the first city that comes to mind (because...
If you enjoy eating out and trying new Memphis eateries, but you’re on a budget, then this article is for you. We’ve scoured the city for some of the cheapest eats in the area to share our favorites — organized by cuisine type — and we’ve even included a few daily specials to keep an eye out for!
Ole Miss launched a new athletics capital campaign last December under the name of Champions. Now. Bad timing? Perhaps. The American economy has taken a nose dive with daunting uncertainties surrounding interest rates, supply chain disorders and record-high inflation numbers. And also, there is the NIL...name, image and likeness...profitability that...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Facebook the construction progress of the new BankPlus amphitheater on Thursday. “Our facility will be enhanced from 3,900 seats to approximately 9,800; bathroom and concession capacity tripled; new west and south entrance gates; new commissary; new merchandise facility; new private boxes; and a new air-conditioned VIP lounge,” Musselwhite posted.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., has opened the first phase of its new hotel, with rooms now available for purchase by the public and by members of the Lucky North player rewards club, who are eligible for discounts. According to a release, Southland...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis has a new hotel. Located at the corner of Beale and Front, Caption by Hyatt has opened its doors after hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon. The 136-room hotel is part of the One Beale Street Development Project and is integrated into the historic Ellis and Sons Ironworks and […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The competition started with 40 young ladies vying to become the next Miss Hospitality. That original field of 2022 Miss Hospitality contestants was cut down to first 10 then down to five. Then there was one. Hannah Grace Crain of Hernando was crowned 2022 Miss Hospitality...
Since the onset of the global pandemic, Memphis artists have had to be more creative about getting their music to the masses. Some performed at home, live-streaming with their CashApp handles on display for donations. Others shifted gears completely and learned new non-musical skills to make ends meet. Thankfully, over...
The first African-American woman to serve as an officer on the Atlanta Police Department, Linnie Hallmon Booker, who later moved to Memphis, died here this week. She was 78. Born December 2, 1943, in Anniston, Ala., Booker was the eldest child of the late Rev. Warren G. Booker Sr. and the late Mrs. Zeporah Gilley Booker, in Anniston, Alabama. At the age of 63, she graduated from the Ministerial Course of Study at Emory University Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - For the last several weekends, the newly-opened portion of hotel rooms at the renovated Southland Casino has been open to VIPs and rewards members. Now, Southland has opened its rooms to everyday gamers and visitors. The first 10 floors of the hotel are open, with...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Memphis apartment Sunday evening. The fire department responded to an apartment fire on South Orleans Street near St. Paul Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The fire department has not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. This […]
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Sometimes, good things can come from social media. When Lafayette County native Libby Bauer watched a recent TikTok video from a woman in Cordova who was upset that no one RSVP’d to her 8-year-old sister’s birthday, Bauer knew she could help make the girl’s birthday one to remember.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tip jars are disappearing and now some servers hover over you, watching to see if you'll tip them and how much. See if you can relate to this video on TikTok. Look familiar? I'm not a fan. The pressure seems to be coming at us all...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Who doesn't love to dine outdoors?. With summer in full swing, open air dining is heating up, and one Memphis restaurant has been named among the best restaurants in the nation for patio dining by OpenTable. It's Coastal Fish Company at Shelby Farms. "Fabulous menu and...
