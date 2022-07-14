Heading to the World Series

At least in theory, the Ole Miss Rebels football schedule starts with some "warmup" games before things get real in the back half. The Rebels open with home dates against Troy, Central Arkansas and Tulsa with a road game against Georgia Tech sprinkled in the middle. Ole Miss will likely be favored in all four of these games if everything goes according to plan, but once those four games are gone, things start to get challenging for the Rebels on paper.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO