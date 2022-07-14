ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians place Aaron Civale on IL with sprained right wrist

By TOM WITHERS
 2 days ago

Aaron's Civale's right wrist isn't right.

Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale's wrist. He'll need several weeks to recover.

“They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”

Francona said Civale will see orthopedist Dr. Thomas Graham next week to determine the best course of action.

Civale, who spent time earlier this season on the IL with a strained glute muscle, threw 20 pitches before leaving the game. Francona said Civale felt pain after throwing an early curve.

Francona said Civale's wrist first bothered him after a July 2 start against the New York Yankees, and he underwent tests.

“It showed a little bit of swelling but he was OK and yesterday I think it was more when he wasn’t pitching he felt it,” Francona said. "But then on that one breaking ball he definitely felt something different and so that’s when things got in motion there.”

Last season, Civale was leading the AL in wins when a sprained right middle finger sidelined him for 2 1/2 months. He finished 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 games this season.

To take Civale's roster spot, the Guardians selected the contract of left-hander Tanner Tully from Triple-A Columbus.

In other moves, the club claimed left-hander Kirk McCarty off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Columbus.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado, who was been released and claimed several times this season, cleared waivers and also was assigned to the Clippers.

Left-hander Alex Young was designated for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

