When choosing a home for a beach vacation getaway, many people opt for a comfortable, cozy stay. Many rental homes in Surfside, Garden City, and Litchfield’s beach communities have a “cottage house” look and feel. These communities located within Myrtle Beach limits, or “The Grand Strand”, offer rental guests a cozy home away from home during their summer beach excursion. These three beach communities are family-friendly and are located a short drive away from the popular, tourist-heavy Myrtle Beach. And an amazing plus? You can find many affordable and convenient rental options on websites like AirBnb, VRBO and others.

