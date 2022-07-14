ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gfu7RMD00

A retired Indiana teacher who admitted to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school hallway was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced Michael Hosinski to one year in prison, with the sentence suspended to one year of probation. Hosinski, 62, pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury.

As part of his sentence, the Osceola, Indiana, man must undergo anger evaluation and cannot have any contact with the student.

Hosinski was a Jimtown High School sociology teacher when he confronted the student in February about a hoodie the teen was wearing. Security camera footage showed the two arguing, with Hosinski slapping the student, and the student’s head hitting a wall.

Hosinksi was charged in March for the slap, which police said left the teen with an abrasion to the inside of his mouth and a lump on the back of his head.

Hosinski was originally fired by the Baugo Community Schools, but the school board approved his retirement shortly afterward. Hosinski had originally planned on retiring at the end of the school year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Violent Crime#Jimtown High School#The School Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

746K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy