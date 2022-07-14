Top Health Tips for Your Summer Beach Vacation From a Pediatrician

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I’m currently attending college, and to help pay for various expenses I got a summer job at a daycare. A few weeks ago, a parent accused me of making an inappropriate hand gesture at them during pick up. I didn’t do it; I’ve never had so much as a conversation with this woman. She brought the issue up to my boss, and I was told to be more careful. I thought that was the end of it. However, yesterday when attempting to redirect her 4-year-old, he looked at me and said, “My mommy is mad that you’re not fired, so if you get me in trouble, I’m gonna tell her you’re mean.” Ordinarily, I would just ignore this behavior, because caving to the demands of a toddler is bad form. But, if the kid tells his mom I did something, and she tells my boss, I think I will lose my job (my boss has a track record for believing parents over employees, and some of my coworkers say this mom has gotten people fired before). Should I proceed as normal, avoid this kid as much as possible, raise the issue to my boss and hope they listen, or find another job for the summer?

