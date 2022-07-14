ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Top Health Tips for Your Summer Beach Vacation From a Pediatrician

checkupnewsroom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs families travel to the beach this summer, remember to include health and safety measures to ensure you and your children have the best vacation possible. Sunscreen often comes to mind, however, there are some other precautions to consider. Cook Children’s Medical Advisor for Digital Health, Dr. Diane Arnaout,...

www.checkupnewsroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

A Mom at My Day Care Job Is Randomly Trying to Get Me Fired

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I’m currently attending college, and to help pay for various expenses I got a summer job at a daycare. A few weeks ago, a parent accused me of making an inappropriate hand gesture at them during pick up. I didn’t do it; I’ve never had so much as a conversation with this woman. She brought the issue up to my boss, and I was told to be more careful. I thought that was the end of it. However, yesterday when attempting to redirect her 4-year-old, he looked at me and said, “My mommy is mad that you’re not fired, so if you get me in trouble, I’m gonna tell her you’re mean.” Ordinarily, I would just ignore this behavior, because caving to the demands of a toddler is bad form. But, if the kid tells his mom I did something, and she tells my boss, I think I will lose my job (my boss has a track record for believing parents over employees, and some of my coworkers say this mom has gotten people fired before). Should I proceed as normal, avoid this kid as much as possible, raise the issue to my boss and hope they listen, or find another job for the summer?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Montanan

‘Down to my last diaper’ : The anxiety of parenting in poverty

For parents living in poverty, “diaper math” is a familiar and distressingly pressing daily calculation. Babies in the U.S. go through six to 10 disposable diapers a day, at an average cost of $70 to $80 a month. Name-brand diapers with high-end absorption sell for as much as a half a dollar each, and can […] The post ‘Down to my last diaper’ : The anxiety of parenting in poverty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
PopCrush

Mom Forces 18-Year-Old to Sign Lease to Live in Family Home

Could you imagine turning 18 and your mother requiring you to sign a lease to continue living in your family home? That’s apparently what happened to one daughter. After mom Jada posted a video of the self-described “teaching moment” to TikTok with her daughter signing a lease agreement as “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from the musical Annie played in the background. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views with the instance sparking a debate among commenters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Uncle Refuses to Take 'Out of Control' Nephew on Vacation

Who is responsible for managing a child’s wild behavior?. There's no “one way” to parent correctly. Depending on the child or a parent’s overall parenting philosophy, the way a child is raised can look different from household to household, and culture to culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Pediatrician#Health Foundation#Health And Safety#Swimsuit#Sunscreen#Cook Children#Digital Health#Lifejackets Riptides
Tracey Folly

Doctors failed to determine the cause of my mother's dizzy spells

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The first time I experienced a dizzy spell, I was nineteen years old. My mother and I were shopping at the local retail store. Suddenly, I felt hot, and the floor started to spin.
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Mom's story of how she found out she was having the rarest type of twins goes viral

A 30-year-old mother recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the story behind her incredibly rare type of twins. In the video, which has garnered over 20 million views and 8,000 comments, user @Lex.Ginger plays the “Put a finger down if you ...” challenge to describe how she found out she was pregnant with identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac and placenta — a condition known as monoamniotic twins, or "mono mono" for short. Lex — who didn't want her last name disclosed to protect her and her family's privacy after going viral — shared her story to raise awareness and connect with other mothers trying to navigate their high-risk pregnancies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy