HIGGINS LAKE – With the start of July, South Higgins Lake State Park tends to be a popular tourist destination. Unfortunately, with people comes litter. In order for people to enjoy nature and the best beach that middle lower Northern Michigan has to offer, people need to be more considerate of nature and water ways the outdoor community use for entertainment. We spend the day, or weekend, there and some people tend to not be considerate of the wildlife that we are leisurely enjoying.

HIGGINS LAKE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO