SF’s art deco inspired nightclub has just launched their brand new secret guest list for summer concerts. Brought to you by the team behind Monarch, The Great Northern is one of San Francisco’s premiere venues for DJs and live music. Weaving an art deco inspired design with high tech sound & lighting, The Great Northern sets a new standard for nightlife in San Francisco. The 80,000 watt custom Void sound system will likely be the the most hi fidelity nightclub sound you’ve ever experienced.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO