UPDATE: Missing woman found

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, July 12 after a tree fell on him in Bay County’s Bangor Township. Police say the man was helping a friend cut down an ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. around 7:00 p.m. when the accident occurred. He was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. An ambulance transported him to McLaren Bay Region hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO