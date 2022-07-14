UPDATE: Missing woman found

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - A police sting operation targeting sexual predators of minors has netted three arrests in a single day. A task force comprising the sheriff of five of Isabella Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola, along with the FBI Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police and Shepherd Police Department made the arrests on Thursday, July 15, 2022.
