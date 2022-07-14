ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

UPDATE: Missing woman found

By Mark Constance
Up North Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON LAKE – Roscommon County Undersheriff Ben Lowe is please to report that...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Detroit News

Houghton Lake man killed himself amid murders of 3 family members, police say

Authorities have determined that Bo Savage, one of the four people found dead in a Houghton Lake home on Sunday, killed himself amid the deaths of his family members. Autopsy results show Bo died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while the deaths of the three other family members — including his wife Tirany Savage — have been classified as homicides, according to information released by Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Isabella County child predator sting results in arrests of three men

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - A police sting operation targeting sexual predators of minors has netted three arrests in a single day. A task force comprising the sheriff of five of Isabella Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola, along with the FBI Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police and Shepherd Police Department made the arrests on Thursday, July 15, 2022.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

U.S. marshal fires on federal fugitive sparking five-hour standoff

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired a gun at a wanted fugitive during a five-hour standoff in Clare on Wednesday afternoon. The standoff took place following a high-speed chase the previous day that started with a trespassing complaint and ended in the End of the World. Officers with...
CLARE, MI
wsgw.com

Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, July 12 after a tree fell on him in Bay County’s Bangor Township. Police say the man was helping a friend cut down an ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. around 7:00 p.m. when the accident occurred. He was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. An ambulance transported him to McLaren Bay Region hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

1-year-old dies after falling into Northern Michigan swimming pool

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the third drowning death of a toddler in Northern Michigan over the past month. Michigan State Police say the latest victim was a 1-year-old who fell into an above ground swimming pool on Hayes Tower Road near Gaylord on July 6. The boy's mother found him floating in the water and unresponsive.
GAYLORD, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland man charged with multiple felonies opts not to plea, yet

A 43-year-old Midland man who is charged with multiple felony counts, was expected to accept a plea agreement Thursday in Midland County Circuit Court, but instead is aiming for a Cobbs Hearing. James Hoover has been lodged in the Midland County Jail since his March 9 arrest, after he allegedly...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

4 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found four people dead from a suspected murder-suicide at a residence in Roscommon County early Sunday. The sheriff's office responded to a home in Roscommon Township around 3:30 a.m. and met two people who found the bodies inside. All four died of gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Shooting deaths of 4 in Houghton Lake family considered murder-suicide

Houghton Lake — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Deputies found the bodies of...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Detroit News

Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

MP man arrested for molesting minor

A Mt. Pleasant man was arrested this week, accused of molesting a relative younger between 13-16 years old. The 44-year-old man isn’t expected to be charged until Tuesday. His name is being withheld pending that hearing, at which time the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office will formally announce charges.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Indiana man accidentally discharges handgun in restaurant bathroom during Michigan vacation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI - An Indiana man’s Northern Michigan vacation took a wrong turn after his handgun accidentally went off in a restaurant’s bathroom. On Monday, July 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of an accidental discharge of a firearm in Garfield Township, outside of Traverse City.

