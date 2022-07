Hall of Fame power forward Karl Malone once picked his all-time team, and it caused a ton of “barbershop” talk among NBA fans and pundits at the time. Malone decided to pick his squad around two players he asbolutely loved, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James. He also rounded out his lineup with two-way star Scottie Pippen, dominant big man Wilt Chamberlain, and all-time assist man (who was Malone’s best teammate) John Stockton. Clearly, on paper and in terms of on-court impact, Malone’s superteam would be very difficult to beat in a 7-game series.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO