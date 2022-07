The current Ford Maverick is an affordable small pickup, taking its name from the even more affordable compact sedan made for the 1970 through 1977 model years. The original Maverick was a hit with young people looking for their first cars, going toe-to-toe against rivals such as the Chevy Nova, AMC Hornet, and Plymouth Duster, and the brochure for the '71 Maverick shows some of those youngsters having outdoorsy beachside adventures with their cars.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO