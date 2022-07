ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Apparently the will of 52,500 humans cannot overcome the power of one mulleted man wielding an enchanted putter. The fans—nay, adorers—lining the Old Course were ready to explode, begging to explode. They did everything in their power to drag their adopted son over the finish line. The story, had it come to pass, was certainly worth the party it would’ve sparked: the game’s most popular player this side of Tiger Woods, in a year when he has spoken ad nauseum of history and legacy, winning the 150th edition of the tournament with the most history and legacy, at the birthplace of the sport he conquered.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO