The 150th Open Championship concludes on Sunday on the Old Course. GolfChannel.com writers weigh in from on site with their predictions. Rex Hoggard: Rory McIlroy. It’s been eight years since he won a major and his history at the Old Course is mixed, at best, but the combination of form and experience is impossible to ignore. There are no holes in McIlroy’s game and his no-nonsense approach to the pressure he is sure to face on Sunday is impossible to ignore.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO