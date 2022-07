The Wanship Fire was 100% contained early Monday morning after firefighters battled the large blaze that burned an estimated 40 acres. A barn with someone living inside on Old Lincoln Highway was reported on fire around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The North Summit Fire District was paged to the scene from its Coalville fire station – the Wanship fire station is not yet staffed – and arrived around 30 minutes later, according to North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson.

WANSHIP, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO