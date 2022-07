Steven Fredrick Tockman passed away surrounded by his family on July 15, 2022, at the age of 86. Steve was married for more than 65 years to his high school sweetheart and the absolute love of his life Marcene (nee Schwartz) and is survived by his 3 sons and their wives Craig and Mindy, Robert and Joyce and Gary and Laura as well as his Grandchildren Sydelle (Dylan) Gray, Selia, Andy, Devin, Mallory, Julian and Liam. He has a surviving sister Michelle (Stephen) Pine and was preceded in death by his brother Ronald.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO