Cumberland, RI

Board approves master plan for solar carports at Berkeley Mill

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

CUMBERLAND – Solar power generation to the Berkeley Mill redevelopment is another step closer after the Cumberland Planning Board, at its June 29 meeting, approved a master plan for solar carports there. The board, on a motion from member Chris Butler, said the master plan from Jason Macari...

