Board approves master plan for solar carports at Berkeley Mill

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO