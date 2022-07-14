ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner returns to court as Russian basketball club director defends WNBA player

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian basketball boss has testified in defence of US star Brittney Griner, who is facing up to a decade in prison for drug possession charges. The Phoenix Mercury player was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on February 17 as she made her way back to Russia to play in...

The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY

