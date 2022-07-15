ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's Ex-Wife, Dead At 73

By Sebastian Murdock
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284zqf_0gften2w00

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

Manhattan paramedics responded to a call of cardiac arrest at her residence on New York City’s Upper East Side at 12:30 p.m., the FDNY said in a statement .

“Ivana Trump was a survivor,” a statement from the Trump family said. “ She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion & determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children & 10 grandchildren.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvYso_0gften2w00 Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73.   (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)

Donald Trump announced his ex-wife’s death on his social media outlet, Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said in the post. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Marie Zelníčková was born in Czechoslovakia before immigrating to Canada and eventually the U.S. in the 1970s. She was working as a model when she met Donald Trump in 1976, and the two married the following year.

They divorced in 1992 following Donald Trump’s affair with his eventual second wife, Marla Maples. Ivana Trump wrote in her 2017 book “Raising Trump” that the affair came as a surprise.

“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?’” she wrote. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”

In a 1989 deposition during their divorce, she accused Donald Trump of rape. In 2015, she walked back the allegation .

“I have recently read some comments attributed to me from nearly 30 years ago at a time of very high tension during my divorce from Donald,” she said in a 2015 statement. “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised 3 children that we love and are very proud of.”

She is survived by her three children: Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump’s family, friends react to her death

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died Thursday at the age of 73. Friends and acquaintances of the Trump family took to social media to pay their condolences. Former President Trump, who married Ivana in 1977, said his ex-wife was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led...
POTUS
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Marla Maples
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Wife#Trump Family#Election Local#Fdny#Getty Images#Truth Social
Fox News

Ivana Trump death mourned by some Republicans

Some Republicans, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, expressed their sadness over the death of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump. "Very saddened to learn of the passing of Ivana Trump," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "Please keep her children and the entire Trump family in your prayers."
POTUS
Slate

Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head

The single most consequential player in the Supreme Court’s current conservative revolution is also the least conspicuous. Justice Amy Coney Barrett powered the court’s hard-right turn by casting the fifth vote in several major decisions—most notably, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade. Yet over the course of the most fractious term in modern history, she rarely bothered to explain herself. While Donald Trump’s other two justices spilled much ink defending their positions, Barrett remained reticent. By the end of the term, she had become an enigmatic figure whose jurisprudence grew more cryptic and confusing with each decision. Even as her court grew more aggressive, she seemed to recede from view.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffPost

HuffPost

99K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy