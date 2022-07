PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A solar power worker saved a missing 5-year-old girl with autism in Plymouth on Wednesday, police said. Jake Manna was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay in Plymouth when he heard that the little girl was missing from the neighborhood. Police said Manna, who is not from Plymouth and unfamiliar with the area, went to participate in the search, walking down a rural path towards a nearby stream.

