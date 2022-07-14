ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

O'Mara condemns Hornell hate crimes

nysenate.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHornell, N.Y., July 14—State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) today released a statement condemning the actions of three Hornell residents who have been arrested for recently spreading racist and hate-filled flyers and other materials...

www.nysenate.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ithaca.com

Assault Near W End Of Ithaca Commons

On Saturday at about 1:11 AM, Ithaca Police Officers working the overnight shift responded to an assault near the West End of the Ithaca Commons. The victim was found laying on the ground, having been knocked unconscious, and was bleeding heavily from a head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life threatening.
ITHACA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested for Felony Hate Crimes in Steuben County

Three Steuben County residents have each been charged with 115 counts of aggravated harassment as a felony hate crime, after police say they left pamphlets with hate symbols at several locations in Hornell last weekend, including a Black church and synagogue. 31-year-old Aubrey Dragonetti, 30-year-old Dylan Henry, and 27-year-old Ryan...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hornell, NY
Hornell, NY
Society
Hornell, NY
Government
wesb.com

Olean Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean woman was arrested on several warrants Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Brittany L. Sherlock on multiple bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County. Sherlock was initially captured by Olean Police and transferred to Cattaraugus County Jail.
OLEAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested, Resists Arrest in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wyoming County child predator pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to repeated sexual conduct against a child. Craig Poler, a 34 year old who lived in Castile at the time, admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 between January 2020 and January of this year.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#New York State Police#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#State
WNBF News Radio 1290

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of three narcotics sales to undercover agent with State Police

Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield man delivered 21 grams of fentanyl along with an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent over the course of three buys, State Police in Montoursville said. Anthony Desean Davis was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police raided his home on July 7 and discovered marijuana plants, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The 45-year-old delivered narcotics to the undercover officer throughout June and into July prior to his arrest and the raid,...
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Three men arrested in Ithaca for stealing motorcycle; IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three men were arrested in Ithaca early this morning on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Ithaca Police department. According to the arrest report, Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman were arrested after IPD officers responded to a report of three males with face masks allegedly pushing a motorcycle into the back of a box truck.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Wayland traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department. Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was...
WAYLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents. Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Alleged child predator arrested in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Canandaigua police arrested an alleged child predator Wednesday. Craig Corbett, 48, is accused of repeated sexual conduct with a minor between 2012 and 2014. At the time, the child was between 7 and 9 years old. He is also accused of a similar situation with...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Large fight, shots fired near Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired after a large fight near the Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police say they were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a fight between a large group of people. While a car was leaving the scene shots were fired hitting another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights Police looking for info on Glass House fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Elmira Heights are looking for more information about the fire that destroyed a local bar over the weekend. The Elmira Heights Police Department said New York State Fire is helping to investigate the early morning fire that broke out on July 16. The blaze left The Glass House […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy