Kentucky State

Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge

WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic showed gaping holes in access to broadband, especially...

www.wkyt.com

ktvo.com

Several arrested during Mt. Pleasant drug bust

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA — There was an investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office into the distribution of marijuana in Henry County, Iowa in April/May 2022. Authorities used a search warrant at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and seized marijuana and indicia of distribution. Monte Moehn, 25...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer left the patrol vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second responding officer was on the scene and picked up the first responding officer. The subject took control of the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the subject near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
iowa.media

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Police officer shoots suspect in Hancock County

Carthage, Ill.- According to the Illinois State Police, an officer shot a suspect Wednesday, July 13th in Hancock County. TV Station WGEM reports that the shooting happened on US Route 136 at 2500 East in rural Hancock County at about 2 PM Wednesday. ISP said that a suspect had been...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
WHO 13

Teen charged with murdering Spanish teacher wants trial moved

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — One of two teens charged with murdering their Spanish teacher last year is requesting the trial to be moved out of Jefferson County. Jeremy Goodale’s, 17, attorneys filed a motion for change of venue on Thursday. The attorney’s cited in the motion that Goodale would be denied his constitutional right to an […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Gladstone Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GLADSTONE, IL
KBUR

SEIRMC to replace West Burlington emergency department parking lot

West Burlington, IA- Southeast Iowa Reginal Medical Center has announced that starting Monday, July 18th, work to replace concrete in the circle drive at the entrance to the West Burlington hospital’s Emergency Department will begin. A new sidewalk to the Emergency Department entrance from the parking area for people...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
BURLINGTON, IA
WKYT 27

New Kentucky state laws take effect Thursday

LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening shooting at Shawnee Park. Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Ava Jones, a rising basketball star, suffered a severe head injury and a broken back during...
KENTUCKY STATE
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri toddler hit after running into roadway

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri toddler had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was struck by an SUV Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 136, two miles east of Lancaster, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sarah...
LANCASTER, MO

