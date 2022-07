Kristine Lilly grew up on the fields of Wilton. She played every sport possible and eventually chose soccer, or maybe soccer chose her. From playing with the girls’ and boys’ youth teams of Wilton to winning state titles for Wilton High School to a remarkable four straight National Championships at UNC Chapel Hill — not to mention multiple Olympic Gold medals and World Cup trophies too — Lilly has won it all.

WILTON, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO