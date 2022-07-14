ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Suit seeks to ban Ryan Kelley from Mich. ballot for Jan. 6

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gftV0kZ00

A suburban Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor's race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won't count.

Kelley faces misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit says the western Michigan man's participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold a state office.

Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he was a planning commissioner in Allendale Township, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Lee Estes.

“Whether it’s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability," said Lonnie Scott of Progress Michigan, a Democratic group supporting the lawsuit.

The Michigan Republican Party noted that the lawsuit was filed by attorney Mark Brewer, former head of the state Democratic Party.

“Claims of insurrection are laughable. ... Yes, I am on the ballot August 2. Yes, I will be on the ballot November 8," said Kelley, predicting victory.

Kelley is among five candidates in the Republican primary on Aug. 2. The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Kelley, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has acknowledged that he was at the Capitol during the riot but said he didn’t go inside. He has pleaded not guilty to disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission.

Polls showed he appeared to get a boost after his June arrest.

The lawsuit seeks to have election officials disregard any votes for Kelley and tell voters that they can cast another ballot if they have voted for him in the primary with an absentee ballot.

In May, an attempt to have Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene barred from the Georgia ballot under the 14th Amendment failed. She said she wasn’t aware of plans to storm the Capitol or disrupt the electoral count through violence.

———

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ahead of Trump rally in Arizona, voters share if they want former president to run again

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz – Voters in Arizona shared whether they wanted Donald Trump to run in 2024 ahead of the former president's Saturday rally in the Grand Canyon State. "At this point, he's a little too polarizing," Susan, who was visiting Arizona from Florida with her husband, Jeff, said. "There are candidates out there – Republican candidates, obviously – that may be able to pull in people that he would lose."
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Western Michigan#Republican#Progress Michigan#Democratic Party
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

746K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy