ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best post-Prime Day kitchen deals still available—Ninja, HexClad, Misen and more

By Monica Petrucci and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcgh0_0gftUSAd00
Stock up on last minute Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances, cutlery and more. Amazon / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day may have ended yesterday, but there are still lingering deals to be had. We're still tracking the best last-minute deals, from all the cutlery and bowls you need to throw together simple summer salads to the high-powered appliances you need to make barista-quality coffee.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set, a luxurious espresso machine or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales still available at Amazon.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 120+ best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still find right now

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Keep scrolling for all the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can still shop today.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can still shop right now, including a highly rated stand mixer and a cookware set .

  2. All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)
  4. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $177.99 (Save $52)
  6. KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
  10. Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSsUr_0gftUSAd00
This powerful Vitamix blender is more than $100 off during Amazon Prime Day Reviewed.com

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart.

Espresso and Coffee Machine Amazon Prime Day Deals

For the caffeine addicts: Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pull the trigger on that fancy gooseneck kettle, bean grinder, or upgraded machine you've been eyeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406n3E_0gftUSAd00
Get masterful coffee with deals on high-end espresso machines for Prime Day. De'Longhi / Reviewed

Kitchenware Amazon Prime Day deals

Something as simple as a new set of flatware or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can still find to make that dream come to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrqzB_0gftUSAd00
Oneida Flatware has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Oneida / Reviewed

Cookware Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVgU6_0gftUSAd00
Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022 All Clad / Reviewed

Bakeware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Sourdough masters and sweet-tooth-havers: There are plenty of oven-ready bakers, pans, dishes, and other tools on sale after Amazon Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPhRC_0gftUSAd00
Bakeware that has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day Staub / Reviewed

Glassware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Take your at-home wine, mocktail or coffee up a notch with some brand new glassware—at a great price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6nhb_0gftUSAd00
Upgrade your kitchen with these deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Le'raze / Reviewed

Cutlery Amazon Prime Day deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lNmA_0gftUSAd00
Go for a little luxury on your countertop with a marked down Smeg knife block. Smeg / Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 ended yesterday, July 13 . There are still tons of live deals available, though, including some of the best prices we've seen on well-reviewed kitchen staples.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. This year, we've seen markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances —from air fryers to espresso machines to stand mixers.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video , unlimited books with Prime Reading , and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Amazon competitors like Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best post-Prime Day kitchen deals still available—Ninja, HexClad, Misen and more

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Save on Kate Spade and Coach at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale—shop 20+ purse and luggage deals now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for a handbag that is both functional and fashionable? The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 has all your stylish shopping needs covered. With markdowns on Kate Spade, AllSaints and so much more, you can snatch huge discounts on crossbodies, totes and luggage right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Kitchen Knife#Best Buy#Kitchen Appliances#Clothing Shop#Amazon Reviewed#Nordstrom Anniversary#Nike Keep#Cooker Air Fryer
USA TODAY

Join Sam's Club basically for free—start saving on gas, baby formula and groceries

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Warehouse club memberships let you stock up on home essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, baby formula and groceries in bulk at discounted prices. Plus, buying in bulk means less trips to the market. Right now, you can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for an annual fee of $45 and get $45 off your first in-club purchase within 60 days—that’s basically a free membership!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with $5 off KiwiCo’s DIY ice cream kits

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Hip, hip, hooray for National Ice Cream Day! The extra sweet holiday lands on Sunday, July 17, this year, and in case you were looking for an excuse to indulge, we’ve got the scoop on some extra special savings on KiwiCo’s DIY ice cream kits, to help you churn up some delicious creamy concoctions at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts this week: Bowery Farms, web3 startup Yat and Stripe’s internal valuation

This week on The TechCrunch Podcast Managing Editor Darrell Etherington gives you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech this week and sits down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, he talks with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.
INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

Make a splash this summer with up to 50% off water toys and inflatables at Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Back to school season is fast approaching, but there's still plenty of time to soak up the sun this summer 2022. To help make your summertime schedule all the more fun, Academy Sports + Outdoors is hooking you up with limited-time discounts on water toys, pool floats and so much more.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

537K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy