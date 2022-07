The DeSoto County Justice Court will begin operating from its new location Monday, July 18, 2022. The new DeSoto County Justice Courthouse is located at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS, right next to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center. Justice Court’s current public phone number (662) 469-8026 will not change because of the move.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO