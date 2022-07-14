ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes active shooter alert bill 260-169 with 43 Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats voting for it

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The House on Thursday passed a bill 260-169 that would allow law enforcement to deploy an Amber alert-like phone notification system in active shooter situations.

Forty-three Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill, and one Democrat, Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., who is not running for reelection, voted against it.

The bill, led by Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Fred Upton, R-Mich., now heads to the Senate.

Supporters of the bill said that it would allow police to alert the public of unsafe situations more quickly. They said police typically rely on social media and news reports to get the word out. Critics said that the bill was unnecessary and likely to stoke fear among the public.

'This bill is a common sense piece of public safety legislation that police have asked for over, and over, and over again, and we are past due in delivering it to them,' Cicilline said on the House floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcZ4o_0gftIS1n00

The bill would carve out a new role in the Department of Justice known as the national coordinator of the Active Shooter Alert Communications network, and that coordinator would work with the FEMA administrator, Transportation secretary FCC chair to help state and local law enforcement set up such alert systems.

Upton, the Republican leader on the bill, pointed to the July 4 mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Ill., where the suspected gunman was at large for eight hours and drove across state lines to Wisconsin.

'Wouldn't it have been nice to have had a system that would have alerted the entire parade route to take cover, and maybe some of those folks that were killed or wounded wouldn't have happened?' he asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziAgq_0gftIS1n00
Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois on July 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0qCV_0gftIS1n00
A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L95if_0gftIS1n00
People's belongings lie abandoned along the parade route after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade

Upton said he heard from 'law enforcement and police chiefs that active shooter alerts can be a vital tool to provide accurate, real-time information to our communities, and one they believe will help in these dangerous situations.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Thursday Republicans cared more about their 'political survival' than children's survival after 168 voted against the bill.

‘If your child were in a school where there was an assault, wouldn’t you want to know? How can these Republicans vote 'no’?’ she said.

'These people think their political survival is more important than the survival of their children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Upc60_0gftIS1n00
The Active Shooter Alert bill would allow for Amber alert-style notifications to pop up on nearby residents' phones in the case of a mass shooting

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., warned that such a bill could cause chaos, giving a hypothetical where a stadium full of concertgoers all get an alert if someone fired a gun several blocks away, maybe even by accident.

'Would that make the circumstance safer? Of course not. It would lead to stampede, tragedy, hysteria, mistake, perhaps even more death,' he said.

Gaetz said that the bill was vague about how far from an incident people would still get alerts and what types of events would warrant an alert.

'This bill is like yelling 'fire' in a movie theater, except the fire is in another movie theater across the street,' he said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, described the bill as 'Democrat fear-mongering that guns are an ever-present threat.'

Democrats, meanwhile, mocked Republicans for being 'pro-life' but voting against the bill.

'The vast majority of the House Republican Conference voted against a bill to alert people of nearby active shooters,' Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., wrote on Twitter. 'The bill doesn't limit gun ownership. All it does is keep communities safe. In case you were wondering what the 'pro-life' party really stands for.'

'Last night, 168 Republicans voted against the Active Shooter Alert Act, which would set up a system to send alerts directly to people's phones, warning them in the case of a nearby active shooter. This could save lives. Yet most of the "pro-life" party voted to try and block it,' Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, wrote on Twitter.

Comments / 52

Jacquie Ann
2d ago

Of course, Gym Jordan voted “NO”! “NO” to this, “NO” on a bill to ease baby formula shortages. “NO” to a bill on gas price gouging. Gym, do you have any legislation that would help ease inflation or help your constituents? That’s right, in all your years, you haven’t had any original ideas.

Reply(3)
28
SRGIii
4d ago

Just think over 160 politicians voted against this idea. Just when you think their a shred of hope for humanity, those in power can't even bend to support something logical.

Reply(6)
23
Moderate person
2d ago

finally something we can agree on. I don't appreciate driving by or getting stuck on traffic in an active shooting situation when I could of been warned easily

Reply(2)
16
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

491K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
Comments / 0

Community Policy