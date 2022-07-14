ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame tight end undergoes surgery, to miss majority of season

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
The first major injury that head coach Marcus Freeman will have to overcome will be with one of his tight ends, Mitchell Evans. Although Evans is star Michael Mayer’s backup, he was still expected to be a major contributor the coming fall.

The Notre Dame Football PR team announced via their Twitter account that Evans had surgery on July 14th to repair his fifth metatarsal. The injury was suffered during offseason training, will take the majority of the season for Evans to recover from. Catching just two passes this past season for 21-yards, the rising sophomore was expected to take a bigger role.

Freeman will now have a choice on how to handle Evans future. Do they opt to hold him out the whole season and take a medical redshirt? Do they play him right when he’s is deemed ready by the medical staff?

Most of that depends on how the season goes and the health of Mayer. Hopefully this is just a bump in the road for Evans.

